Here's what Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said in his Week 5 press conference before Maryland game

IOWA CITY — No. 5 Iowa (4-0) has a short week ahead as it travels to Maryland (4-0) for Friday's 7 p.m. CT Big Ten Conference showdown on FS1.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media Tuesday to discuss the matchup and beyond. Here of the most noteworthy snippets from the press conference.

On facing a short week before Maryland game

Iowa actually has a bit more experience than most playing on Fridays. The Hawkeyes regularly do it on Black Friday against Nebraska, and will draw from that prep this week.

"You try to steal notes from (the Nebraska short-week prep)," Ferentz said. "The biggest thing is there's the same amount of work you normally would do, just less time to get there.

"It's not quite as bad as playing on a Sunday in the NFL — then having to play on Thursday — but there are a lot of parallels. I think you have to really try to figure out real quickly what it is you want to try to do. And make sure your plans are fairly concise, because the biggest thing is it's like any week. You know you've got to make sure you can get the information across to your players where they have a chance to execute it. Then the other thing is you want to get as much work as you can get done, but you don't want to use up the same amount of energy you would normally."

On Iowa football's offensive-line injuries

Redshirt senior Kyler Schott should see his playing time increase as he works back from his foot injury. Meanwhile, Justin Britt is back practicing after getting banged up ahead of the Colorado State win.

"I'll start with Justin, he was able to practice (Tuesday). So that's encouraging, and he looks fine," Ferentz said. "And I think Kyler's gaining ground every week. We expect to see him play more and more. And that will help us. Those are two guys who are a little bit older, Kyler especially with his experience."

On byproduct of handling adversity in Colorado State win

"There's no downside to it as long as it comes out the right way with a happy ending," Ferentz said. "But that's part of football, I mean, it's really surprising to go four games without that, or go to your fourth game before that happens. And we're going to go through more of it this year. You move into conference football, it's part of the deal. We're going to have tough situations. We'll have them on Friday. I'm sure of that. It's going to be a tough environment. And who knows how a game's going to go. You never know that going into it.

"So it's good training, and I think the biggest thing is we stayed composed and the guys just kept playing. Made some big plays defensively and on special teams and then we're able to do we should do offensively once we got those opportunities."

On attention to detail preventing offense from breaking through

"It is frustrating because those are the little things that keep you from really getting into a rhythm and gaining confidence," Ferentz said. "There are a couple of run plays on particular, like No. 47 and No. 52 on our sheet, where we're this close to popping one up the middle. But close doesn't count as we know. It's just there are other little things in there, being better on an angle or a little bit more delay here as you're coming through on a block, that type of thing. All of a sudden, that backs up into the secondary, and Tyler (Goodson) might be able to do some of that.

"So those are the little things I think all of us kind of take with us. We try to make those illustrations on Sunday to our players, and then the trick is to go out there and execute those things a little bit better as you move forward. That's the difference between winning and losing a lot of times."

