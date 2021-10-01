Replay: Iowa football crushes Maryland 51-14 to improve to 5-0

Welcome to Friday night football, Iowa football-style.

And it's been all Hawkeyes, while Maryland has a Jay Cutler-esque meltdown in primetime on a national broadcast on FS1.

Trap game?

Hardly.

We'll update the game action throughout Friday night here. So stay with us.

Final score: No. 5 Iowa 51, Maryland 14

What a game. Coverage to follow on Hawkcentral.com.

10:05 p.m.: Iowa gets fifth pick

boat race.gif.

Hawkeyes 51, Maryland 14.

9:46 p.m.: Maryland (remember them?) scores second touchdown

Just like the the tree that fell in the woods, no one will notice.

44-14, Hawkeyes.

9:40 p.m.: Brian Ferentz continuing aggressive playcalling

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz smells the chum in the water. He's being very aggressive as a play-caller. Guessing he's trying to get Spencer Petras feeling real good going into that Penn State matchup next week.

Drive including a nicely placed ball by Petras to Charlie Jones, who hauled in the ball with a basket catch.

Hawkeyes ran out momentum at around the Maryland 15. Shudak nailed another field goal from 32 yards to put the Hawkeyes up 44-7.

9:17 p.m.: Tyler Goodson gets his steps in, scores on long TD reception

Maryland missed No. 15 on the scouting report. Tyler Goodson just had perhaps the easiest touchdown of his career, with Petras hitting him wide-open on an angle route with only one defender to stop him.

That guy had no chance.

Goodwin ran untouched the entire 67 yards for the touchdown score. No. 5 Iowa 41, Maryland 7.

9:10 p.m.: Second half underway

Hawkeyes driving already.

8:48 p.m.: Iowa up 34-7 at half

The half ended, fittingly, with a Tagovailoa pick. Iowa plus-5 in turnovers tonight. So that's good.

8:44 p.m.: Shudak nails FG, Iowa up a million (it seems)

Look, if there was something on Netflix you wanted to watch, you're probably safe. Hawkeyes are about to go into halftime up 34-7. (Iowa has scored 31 points in this quarter)

8:27 p.m.: Alert! We have a fullback touchdown.

Monte Pottebaum, who rocks the cowboy collar like it's nobody's business, rammed his way in for Iowa's latest score after a Maryland turnover.

A bad personal foul gave Iowa new life on that drive too. As Chad Leistikow just tweeted, this is an undisciplined Maryland team.

No. 5 Iowa 31, Maryland 7.

My fingers are sore.

8:19 p.m.: Iowa with another turnover, drink!

Seriously, this is a bit wild, even for Iowa. Hawkeyes pick off Tagovailoa a third time. Iowa driving again.

My advice to Iowa here on offense?

8:13 p.m.: Iowa crushing Maryland thanks to its mistakes, up 24-7

Maryland would have had Iowa in a third and very long, but like Mike Locksley teams of the past (hello, New Mexico), unforced errors gave Iowa new life after a low hit on Spencer Petras received a flag. Has appeared a bit shaken up by that. Something to monitor perhaps.

Meanwhile, on second-and-seven, Tyler Goodson just got a highlight for his eventual NFL Draft reel. An incredible juke. He's so elite with with jump cuts.

A few plays later, fantasy football God Spencer Petras scored on his second sneak of the game on second down and goal from the 2.

8:07 p.m.: Jack Koerner picks off Tagovailoa

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell got one of his paws on a Tagovailoa pass and Jack Koerner grabbed the deflection. Koerner was stripped from behind on the return but somehow Iowa got the ball back in the scrum. Weight room, I guess.

Hawkeyes deep in Maryland territory but offense a bit herky-jerky coming off the interception.

8 p.m.: Arland Bruce IV grabs first college touchdown

Spencer Petras had world-class protection after the fumble and nailed Arland Bruce IV on a long-developing crosser for an open score.

That's Bruce's first touchdown of his college career.

Hawkeyes 17, Maryland 7.

7:56 p.m.: Iowa gets fumble in Maryland territory

Maryland returner Dontay Demus Jr. just looked like he sustained serious knee injury (hopefully not) in the process of being tackled. Knee twisted and hyperextended. Iowa recovered at about the Maryland 10.

Fox Sports' Dean Blandino thinks this will remain Iowa ball. Cart's out now. Bad situation for Maryland. Demus is tremendous and has a pro career ahead of college.

We'll see how this holds up but would be surprise if not a fumble at the moment.

7:51 p.m.: Petras gets in in QB sneak, Hawkeyes back up

As I was saying, Iowa was close to scoring. And the next play, that's what happened to open the second quarter, with Spencer Petras getting a huge push from up front for the piece-of-cake QB sneak touchdown.

Iowa 7, Maryland 3.

7:45 p.m.: End of first quarter: Maryland 7, Hawkeyes 3

Iowa bullied Maryland on this drive. Lots of Tyler Goodson, and Spencer Petras threw several bullets including a tight-window throw to Goodson on a skinny post to get Iowa within the Maryland 10. Hawkeyes with a second-and-goal and knocking on the door as the first quarter comes to a close.

7:36 p.m.: Maryland responds with touchdown drive

Pretty dominant drive in response there by Maryland to take the lead. Tagovailoa had a easy gimme touchdown pass on the rollout (nice play design by Mike Locksley there) that had Iowa fooled.

Maryland 7, Iowa 3.

Iowa had Maryland in a third-and-9 near midfield but Tagovailoa had protection and delivered a first-down strike on an in-breaking route. Ouch.

Reality here is, Iowa has to score touchdowns on this team. Because Maryland's going to score a number of them. This is the best offense Iowa has faced this season.

7:27 p.m.: Shudak splits uprights — Iowa 3, Maryland 0

Not quite what you'd love after an interception but Iowa did get points on the board after the Riley Moss interception.

After the pick at mid-field, Iowa's drive stalled at the Maryland 26. Petras nearly threw a pick-six after throwing to a blanketed con an out-breaking route well short of the sticks on third-and-6.

After that scare, Caleb Shudak split the uprights from 41 yards out.

Iowa 3, Maryland 0 in first quarter.

7:20 p.m.: Riley Moss picks off Maryland, Hawkeyes in business

Maryland had a third and less than a yard after a quick start to its second series. But a false start led to a third-and-6, which ended with Tagovailoa getting crushed and throwing to a wide-open Riley Moss, who happens to play for Iowa. Hawkeyes ball on the Moss pick.

In business now with 9:16 left in the first quarter.

7:15 p.m.: Hawkeyes stall out at mid-field on first drive

Tagovailoa had a little success early on the game's first drive, but Hawkeyes forced an incompletion on third and short and the subsequent Maryland punt after a fourth-down bluff.

There was some missed chances for the Iowa offense after it took the field. Iowa freshman Arland Bruce IV made a nice run-after-catch to get Iowa's first first down of the game.

On the next set of plays, Petras had Nico Ragaini open by three steps deep on the left sideline and it was just out of reach. It was catchable (it would have been a tremendous catch) but was large passing window there for Petras, who was off on an earlier throw quite a bit to Sam LaPorta as well.

After an Ivory Kelly-Martin catch to the Maryland 49 on a third-and-long crosser, Iowa tried to draw Maryland offsides but the Terrapins didn't budge. Maryland ball again.

This is a Terrapins team that Iowa needs to get ahead of quickly.