It's official — Iowa football is in the Top 3: Hawkeyes rank third in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Iowa football has jumped into the top three of the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes moved up two spots from No. 5 to No. 3 after beating Maryland 51-14 on Friday. They benefited from Oregon, which was No. 3 last week, losing to Stanford and falling to No. 13.

Penn State, Iowa's opponent on Saturday, moved up two spots to No. 4 in the rankings. Saturday's game will be Iowa's first home sellout of the season. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show is visiting Iowa City for the game.

Iowa State, meanwhile, remained unranked after its 59-7 win over Kansas on Saturday. The Cyclones received 27 votes.

Alabama and Georgia remained at No. 1 and No. 2. New teams to the Top 25 are No. 22 North Carolina State, No. 23 Texas, No. 24 Southern Methodist University and No. 25 Arizona State.

Kennington Smith is the Iowa Hawkeyes beat writer for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com