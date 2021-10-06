FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be in Iowa City for Iowa football vs. Penn State. Here's what we know.

Although many were disappointed ESPN's College GameDay won't be coming to Iowa City for Saturday's top-five showdown, the arrival of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff makes for a solid consolation prize.

FOX's on-site show leading into the day of college football will visit Iowa for the first time ever since it began airing in 2019. Add that to the list of things hyping up No. 3 Iowa versus No. 4 Penn State, scheduled for 3 p.m. (CT) inside Kinnick Stadium.

Big Noon Kickoff is hosted by Rob Stone and features several prominent former college football figures. USC teammates Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart, along with former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, anchor the show as panelists. Notable reporters Bruce Feldman, Tom Verducci and Tom Rinaldi add analysis and commentary as well.

Here's what we know so far about Big Noon Kickoff's trip to Iowa City.

Where will the Big Noon Kickoff set be built in Iowa City?

The set began going up Tuesday as part of the preparation. The show will air from the east side of the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City, right near the Old Capitol building dome.

What else will Big Noon Kickoff entail?

At the site of Big Noon Kickoff, the Discover Big Ten Experience gives fans the opportunity to show off their best touchdown dance moves in front of friends, family and social media followers. Fans will be recorded on a circular platform with a rotating, slow-motion camera to create a free, custom video that will be made available to upload and share on social media.

Fans can also pose next to a larger-than-life replica of the Big Ten Championship Trophy before picking up their free commemorative Discover scarf before game time.

The pregame Discover Big Ten Experience will also feature a special appearance by former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn, who was a first-team all-Big Ten selection and all-American during his Hawkeyes tenure. Clayborn will visit the Discover Big Ten Experience from 10-11 a.m. (CT) and will be available to media and fans.

How can I watch Big Noon Kickoff?

For those wanting to watch on TV, Big Noon Kickoff airs on FOX each Saturday from 9-11 a.m. CT. The show will also run simultaneously on FS1.

You can stream the show through the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com, too.

How to watch the Iowa vs. Penn State football game

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions square off at 3 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 9. The game will be televised on FOX.

The game will be streamed on the FOX Sports app, too.

Iowa football's history against Penn State

Penn State leads the all-time series against Iowa 17-13. The Hawkeyes won the last game in 2020, though, taking down the Nittany Lions, 41-21, in Pennsylvania.

Before Iowa's win in 2020, Penn State had won six straight contests. It's been a series of runs, as the Hawkeyes held their own streak of three games from 2008-10 and five straight from 2000-2004.

