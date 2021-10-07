What color should Iowa football fans wear to ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game vs. Penn State?

Iowa football fans wore gold to the Gold Game against Kent State. They'll don black for the blackout game against Minnesota. Choosing the right T-shirt for the Hawkeyes game against Penn State on Saturday isn't so easy.

"Friends don't let friends wear the wrong color to the ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game," reads a Iowa football tweet, which also provides a color-coded guide to Kinnick Stadium seating for Saturday's game.

Saturday's game features No. 3 Iowa (5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten) and No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten) in what is arguably the most highly anticipated game remaining on the Hawkeye schedule.

Last year, Iowa snapped a six-game losing streak against Penn State with a 41-21 road win. Prior to last year's win, the Hawkeyes hadn't beaten the Nittany Lions since 2010, a 24-3 home win that was the Iowa's third straight over Penn State.

Here's a guide to what color Iowa fans going to Kinnick Stadium should wear on Saturday:

What Kinnick Stadium sections should wear black for Iowa-Penn State game?

What Kinnick Stadium sections should wear gold for Iowa-Penn State game?