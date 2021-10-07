What color should Iowa football fans wear to ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game vs. Penn State?
Iowa football fans wore gold to the Gold Game against Kent State. They'll don black for the blackout game against Minnesota. Choosing the right T-shirt for the Hawkeyes game against Penn State on Saturday isn't so easy.
"Friends don't let friends wear the wrong color to the ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game," reads a Iowa football tweet, which also provides a color-coded guide to Kinnick Stadium seating for Saturday's game.
Saturday's game features No. 3 Iowa (5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten) and No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten) in what is arguably the most highly anticipated game remaining on the Hawkeye schedule.
More Iowa football coverage:
- FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be in Iowa City for Iowa football vs. Penn State. Here's what we know.
- How to watch Iowa vs. Penn State on TV, stream online, listen on radio
- Leistikow's Iowa football vs. Penn State prediction: 5 reasons Hawkeyes' offense is equipped for top-five matchup
- Leistikow: A pandemic brought them together. Now Iowa football parents want to leave a positive mark
- How can Iowa slow Sean Clifford? Hawkeyes discuss keys to limiting Penn State's quarterback
Last year, Iowa snapped a six-game losing streak against Penn State with a 41-21 road win. Prior to last year's win, the Hawkeyes hadn't beaten the Nittany Lions since 2010, a 24-3 home win that was the Iowa's third straight over Penn State.
Here's a guide to what color Iowa fans going to Kinnick Stadium should wear on Saturday:
What Kinnick Stadium sections should wear black for Iowa-Penn State game?
- 101
- 103
- 105
- 107
- 109
- 111
- 113
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 119
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 125
- 127
- 129
- 131
- 134
- 136
- 138
- 211
- 213
- 215
- 217
- 218
- 219
- 220
- 221
- 332
- 334
- 336
- 338
- 340
What Kinnick Stadium sections should wear gold for Iowa-Penn State game?
- 102
- 104
- 106
- 108
- 110
- 124
- 126
- 128
- 130
- 133
- 135
- 137
- 139
- 212
- 214
- 216
- 331
- 333
- 335
- 337
- 339
- 341