No. 3 Iowa football trails No. 4 Penn State. Follow here for live updates and analysis.

IOWA CITY — No. 3 Iowa versus No. 4 Penn State. Two undefeated, 5-0, teams meeting in a matchup between Big Ten east and west. The Nittany Lions looking to make up for last year's mistakes that led to a 41-21 Iowa victory. The Hawkeyes trying to improve to 6-0 in their home stadium.

It sounds like the plot of a sappy sports movie. But's it's reality, with Iowa and Penn State set to kickoff one of the biggest games in college football this season at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Expect a pair of defensive units that will challenge each other: Iowa attempting to pick off a stingy Penn State quarterback in Sean Clifford and Penn State looking to duplicate the same success they found against a defense-heavy Wisconsin team to open the season.

At this point, it's anyone's game. Follow along here for scores, updates and analysis throughout the game:

End of the first quarter: Penn State 14, Iowa 3

Iowa has gotten close, but has yet to convert a drive into a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defense is putting steady pressure on Penn State - but, the Nittany Lions are giving it right back to Iowa.

3:21/Q1: Clifford runs in another PSU touchdown — Penn State 14, Iowa 3

Penn State's quarterback Sean Clifford took matters into his own hands, running four yards for a Nittany Lions touchdown. Penn State went 39 yards on 4 plays and took 1:23 off the clock.

4:44/Q1: Well, that didn't last long

Scratch that, Penn State got the ball back. Jaquan Brisker intercepted Petras, giving the Nittany Lions the ball back at the Iowa 39-yard line. Clifford followed that with a 30-yard pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and play is currently stopped as Lambert-Smith is down near the endzone with an apparent knee injury.

5:33/Q1: Jack Zoerner intercepts Clifford

After being called for pass interference - and giving Penn State 15 free yards that led to a touchdown - Jack Zoerner made up for his mistakes in a big way. He picked off Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the endzone for a touchback.

7:00/Q1: Ball back in Nittany Lions hands

Iowa gives the ball back to Penn State after a 3-and-out that includes a run for a loss of one and another sack, this time for a loss of two yards.

8:37/Q1: Penn State gets the first touchdown — Penn State 7, Iowa 3

Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain forced his way into the endzone to put Penn State on top. Penn State travels 75 yards on nine plays and takes 2:31 off the clock.

11:08/Q1: Hawkeyes settle for a field goal — Iowa 3, Penn State 0

This is certainly starting as a defensive game. Iowa was forced to punt away on their first drive, but Penn State didn't even have the ball for a full play before Jestin Jacobs intercepted a Sean Clifford pass at the 8-yard line. Penn State wasn't about to let Iowa score that easily, with Arnold Ebiketie sacking Spencer Petras for a loss. Iowa sunk the 34-yard field goal to take an early lead.

13:07/Q1: Penn State's PJ Mustipher injured

Penn State defensive tackle limped off the field after suffering an injury early in the game.

2:30 p.m.: Teams near full health ahead of kickoff

Here's the good news: Iowa's team is probably the healthiest they've been. Really nothing to report here. Bad news? Penn State is also pretty healthy. The Nittany Lions' main running back, Noah Cain, has been on and off this season, but he's suited up for warmups.

2:00 p.m.: Penn State fans have strong opinions about ref

The game hasn't even begun, and Penn State fans are already upset about the choice of head referee. John O'Neill will be the number one official today, and he's well-respected by Kirk Ferentz. Curious about how the Nittany Lions faithful are taking the news? Take a look through the replies to this tweet to find out.

2:00 p.m.: Familiar territory, friendly faces

Did you know that Iowa's roster has exactly one player from Pennsylvania and Penn State's roster has exactly one player from Iowa? It's almost as if they joined a Big Ten exchange program.

Jake Pinegar, one of Penn State's kickers, originally hails from Ankeny. He played for Jerry Pezzetti - Iowa's all-time winningest high school coach - at Ankeny Centennial before starting at placekicker as a true freshman. Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts joined the Hawkeyes from Erie, Pa. He played high school football at Cathedral Prep, which is about three hours northwest of Penn State.

