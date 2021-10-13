Iowa is halfway through the 2021 regular season. Here's what the rest of schedule looks like.

Iowa football is halfway through its 2021 regular season and the No. 2 Hawkeyes are off to their best start since 2015, when they made it to the Big Ten Championship Game.

The 2015 team, which ended the regular season undefeated, fell just short against Michigan State in the Big Ten title game. This year's team is hoping for return trip to Indianapolis.

To make it there, the Hawkeyes will need to keep up their winning ways. With a big win against Penn State, Iowa has momentum, but the Hawkeyes will be looking to avoid slipups in the six Big Ten matchups ahead of them.

Of the remaining teams on Iowa's schedule, only two currently have winning overall records, including Purdue this Saturday. None of the teams currently have more than one conference win.

Iowa vs. Purdue

What to know about matchup: It will be homecoming weekend in Iowa City when Iowa takes on Purdue. For a win, Iowa will need to contain star Purdue wide receiver David Bell, who caught 13 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns against the Hawkeyes last year as a sophomore. His winning touchdown was set up a by an Iowa fumble. Iowa has lost three of the past four meetings, with the sole win coming in 2019 in Iowa City. In the past 10 matchups, Iowa has six wins to four losses. Purdue leads the series 49-39-3.

Iowa at Wisconsin

When: 11 a.m., Oct. 30

11 a.m., Oct. 30 Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin How to watch/listen: Hawkeye Radio Network, TuneIn app, TV TBD

Hawkeye Radio Network, TuneIn app, TV TBD Last meeting in 2020: 28-7 win

28-7 win Wisconsin this season: 2-3 overall, 1-2 in conference

What to know about matchup: Iowa beat Wisconsin last year, but the Badgers have owned the series of late, winning four of the past five and seven of the past 10. Iowa has not won back-to-back games against Wisconsin since the 2008 and 2009 seasons. This year, the Hawkeyes will travel up to Madison, where they haven't won since 2015, which was a 10-6 slugfest. Overall, Iowa trails in the series 44-48-2.

Iowa vs. Northwestern

When: Nov. 6, time TBD

Nov. 6, time TBD Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois How to watch/listen: Hawkeye Radio Network, TuneIn app, TV TBD

Hawkeye Radio Network, TuneIn app, TV TBD Last meeting in 2020: 21-20 loss

21-20 loss Northwestern this season: 2-3 overall, 0-2 in conference

What to know about matchup: Last year, Iowa scored 17 points against Northwestern in the first quarter only to see the lead trimmed to 20-14 by halftime. In the second half, Northwestern got the only score, putting them up 21-20 for the win. The loss for the Hawkeyes was the fourth in the past five games against the Wildcats. Iowa leads the series 51-28-3.

Iowa vs. Minnesota

When: Nov. 13, time TBD

Nov. 13, time TBD Where: Iowa City

Iowa City How to watch/listen: Hawkeye Radio Network, TuneIn app, TV TBD

Hawkeye Radio Network, TuneIn app, TV TBD Last meeting in 2020: 35-7 win

35-7 win Minnesota this season: 3-2 overall, 1-1 in conference

What to know about matchup: Grab your black T-shirts: The battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy is a Black Out Game. For it to remain in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes will need to make it seven straight against Minnesota, after Iowa beat the Gophers for the sixth straight season last year. On four previous occasions, Iowa had a five-game winning streak against Minnesota, but the current one is the longest. Overall, Iowa has 50 wins to 62 losses and two ties in the series, but the Hawkeyes have won eight of the past 10 games.

Iowa vs. Illinois

When: Nov. 20, time TBD

Nov. 20, time TBD Where: Iowa City

Iowa City How to watch/listen: Hawkeye Radio Network, TuneIn app, TV TBD

Hawkeye Radio Network, TuneIn app, TV TBD Last meeting in 2020: 35-21 win

35-21 win Illinois this season: 2-5 overall, 1-3 in conference

What to know about matchup: Iowa, which has seven straight wins against Illiniois, has only lost to the Illini three times in the Kirk Ferentz era. Overall, Iowa trails in the series, with 36 wins, 38 losses and two ties. Last year, the defense was key in Iowa's 35-21 win at Illinois. This year's game in Iowa City will be senior day.

Iowa at Nebraska

When: 12:30 p.m., Nov. 26

12:30 p.m., Nov. 26 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska How to watch/listen: Hawkeye Radio Network, B1G TV network

Hawkeye Radio Network, B1G TV network Last meeting in 2020: 26-20 win

26-20 win Nebraska this season: 3-4 overall, 1-3 in conference

What to know about matchup: Iowa has won six straight in the Heroes Game series, but it hasn't been easy with Scott Frost as Nebraska's coach. Last year, Iowa won 26-20 and the 2018 and 2019 games were decided by a field goal. Overall, Iowa trails in the series, with 19 wins against 29 losses. There have been three ties. Frost is still looking for his first win against Iowa as coach. This year's game in Lincoln will be on Black Friday.

