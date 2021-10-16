Iowa football vs. Purdue report card: Poor performances all around on a day for Iowa to forget

IOWA CITY — There was no shortage of mishaps for No. 2 Iowa as it stumbled hard Saturday against Purdue for the Hawkeyes' first loss of the season.

The offense had little life. The defense had little answer for David Bell. And Jeff Brohm once again coached circles around Kirk Ferentz in racking up his fourth win in five years over Iowa. One week after one of the program's most memorable wins, this marked a day to forget in Iowa football history.

With that, here is the Hawkeyes' report card from Saturday's 24-7 loss at Purdue.

Offense: Poor performances all-around in another sputtering effort

All the noise surrounding Iowa's offensive futility remained stifled a bit as long as the wins kept coming. The Hawkeyes' inability to put up plenty of points remained masked by a defense going above and beyond.

Saturday, it all came crashing down.

Spencer Petras had 38 passing yards on Iowa's first offensive snap, then had 157 passing yards across the next 70-plus plays. Tyler Goodson had one 32-yard run, and 36 yards over his other 11 carries. The only touchdown came from a player who hadn't scored in nearly three years.

The offensive line, which was missing left guard Cody Ince, was back in poor form thanks to a relentless Purdue defense that delivered pressure and limited holes all afternoon. Seven of the Hawkeyes' 11 drives went for 20 yards or fewer. David Bell's stat line (240 yards on 11 receptions) accounted for only 31 fewer yards than Iowa's produced all day.

The ceiling has seemingly been established with Iowa's offense through seven games, which puts even more pressure on the Hawkeyes' defense to remain almost perfect through four quarters. It's time to stop expecting more from Iowa's offense and accept it for what it is: a flawed unit capable of delivering duds like these at any point.

Grade: D-

Defense: Riley Moss' absence proved bigger than expected

This isn't to say a healthy Riley Moss makes a difference against Bell, who again torched Iowa for the third time in his career. But the veteran cornerback roaming the sidelines in a knee brace and street clothes certainly didn't help things.

New starter Terry Roberts was hit repeatedly for big gains, as was veteran Matt Hankins after he returned from a brief trip to the locker room. Aidan O'Connell's 375 passing yards and 30 completions is a star line Iowa would like to give up across, maybe, two games. But not four quarters.

More:Instant analysis: Question marks on Iowa football's unbeaten start were apparently well-deserved

This Iowa defense hasn't dealt with much adversity in what's been a dream open to 2021. So how Phil Parker's unit responds with a bye week upcoming will be extremely crucial for the rest of the season. This defense had a rough day against a fearless Purdue passing attack, but it'll still be needed at top form moving forward, given where the offense resides.

Grade: C-

Special teams: The Hawkeyes even struggled here on a day to forget

Caleb Shudak's shank on a 25-yard field goal isn't something that usually happens. Tory Taylor only averaging 40.7 yards per punt on three boots isn't something that usually happens.

Although the special teams errors hardly matter in the grand scheme of Saturday, those miscues are a microcosm of the struggles Iowa faced. Just about everything went wrong in all phases.

Grade: C-

Coaching: Jeff Brohm shows out again with Iowa on the other side

Iowa knew how Brohm's teams usually fare against the Hawkeyes. Ferentz was well aware of Bell's game-changing abilities. Everyone in black and gold knew the Boilermakers wouldn't stop attacking from all angles.

And none of it mattered.

There isn't reason to believe Iowa took Purdue too lightly. The Hawkeyes made sure that didn't happen this week. But all that does is further accentuate how lethal Brohm's teams can be with the Tigerhawk on the other side.

More:Leistikow's thoughts: Iowa football's deflating loss to Purdue shows Jeff Brohm owns Kirk Ferentz again

This is a reflection game for everyone in Iowa's program, particularly for Ferentz and his staff. The Hawkeyes were riding high — only to crash emphatically — and how quickly Ferentz can get this unit regrouped will dictate much about the direction of this season.

Grade: D

