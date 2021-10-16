Recap: No. 2 Iowa football falls to Purdue at Kinnick Stadium for first loss of season

IOWA CITY — The No. 2 team in the country is about ready to roll.

Sporting their highest ranking since 1985, the Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) host Purdue (3-2, 1-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Iowa has a nice chance to keep momentum rolling after toppling Penn State last week.

Hawk Central reporters Kennington Smith, Chad Leistikow and Dargan Southard, as well as photographers Joseph Cress and Bryon Houlgrave, will have you covered from pregame to postgame. Follow along here for updates, commentary and analysis.

FINAL: Purdue 24, No. 2 Iowa 7

Hawkeyes throttled on their own field.

3:42/4Q — Spencer Petras is picked

The fans lingering around are heading for the exits.

11:13/4Q — Even after a special-teams boost, Hawkeyes can't get anything moving on offense

Ivory Kelly-Martin's long kickoff return doesn't do anything as Spencer Petras is stopped on fourth-and-short inside the red zone. The Hawkeyes, down 17, after about 11 minutes away from seeing their undefeated season fade away.

12:29/4Q — Purdue 24, No. 2 Iowa 7

David Bell, again. 21-yard TD may have just put this game away. He has 227 receiving yards. Iowa has 191 total yards. Yikes.

END 3Q — Purdue 17, No. 2 Iowa 7

Hawkeyes just punted after the touchback break. Iowa on major upset alert with 15 minutes remaining.

1:57/3Q — What a break for the Hawkeyes

Just when it looked like Purdue was about to finish off a lengthy scoring drive with a TD, TJ Sheffield's score is overturned and ruled a touchback. Sheffield dove at the pylon, lost control of the ball and watched as the ball hit the pylon for a touchback. Iowa still down, 17-7, with the fourth quarter approaching.

Spencer Petras and company need to get moving fast after this break.

8:39/3Q — This Iowa offense is going nowhere fast

Four plays, 16 yards and a punt on the Hawkeyes' first second-half possession. Iowa has already had three drives cover fewer than 20 yards.

13:04/3Q — New half, same dominant David Bell

The former Hawkeyes recruiting target who went Jeff Brohm over Kirk Ferentz, continues to light up Iowa. He's had over 100 receiving yards in all three Iowa matchups, including today. His 47-yard gain just set up Mitchell Fineran's 31-yard field goal. Purdue now with a 17-7 lead.

HALF — Hawkeyes with another slow sputter

Iowa, which entered as more than a 10-point favorite, is trailing at the half for its third consecutive home game. The Hawkeyes have just 185 total yards of offense.

0:19/2Q — Purdue 14, No. 2 Iowa 7

Boilermakers find the end zone right before the break on TJ Sheffield's 3-yard TD catch. Purdue ran the pick play to perfection and Jack Koerner couldn't keep up. Purdue finishes off a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took off just over three minutes.

3:20/2Q — Ivory Kelly-Martin pulls the Hawkeyes even

A methodical drive with several key conversions ends with Ivory Kelly-Martin scoring his first TD since...the Purdue game in 2018. 9 plays, 80 yards, 5:11 off the clock. 7-7.

Also, good news for Iowa's defense.

8:31/2Q — Hawkeyes survive a mess

David Bell's 60-yard catch and run gave Purdue a great opportunity to move ahead two scores. But the Boilermakers stall out and follow with a missed 32-yard field goal to the right. #collegekickers at its finest.

10:58/2Q — What a red-zone disaster for Iowa

Spencer Petras nearly throws a pick-six on third-and-goal, then Caleb Shudak shanks a 25-yard field goal wide left. Purdue maintains its 7-0 lead. Derails what had been a good Hawkeyes drive up until the last two plays.

END 1Q — Purdue 7, No. 2 Iowa 0

An uninspiring opening quarter for the Hawkeyes, but Iowa is on the move as we wave. Monte Pottebaum picks up a third-and-short as the clock expires. This drive has covered 38 yards on seven plays.

3:38/1Q — Purdue's QB carrousel working out so far

The Boilermakers have played three QBs, including all three after Purdue got to first-and-goal, but it's working for Jeff Brohm's squad. Aidan O'Connell scampers in for a 6-yard TD run to put Iowa behind, 7-0. 10 plays, 67 yards, 4:56 off the clock.

8:34/1Q — Another slow start for Iowa's offense.

Two drives, nine plays, 44 yards through two Iowa possessions. And most of that came on Keegan Johnson's catch and run. Hawkeyes defense quickly on the field again.

10:38/1Q — Lot of early action with nothing on the board

Purdue doesn't do much with the turnover, stalling out near midfield as Iowa's defense tightens up. TV timeout after Charlie Jones fair catches the punt at the Hawkeyes 14.

13:07/1Q — That Spencer Petras pass into traffic didn't go well

Forced to force something on third-and-long, Petras' pass is tipped up in the air and intercepted. Tough break on Iowa's opening drive.

14:30/1Q — Keegan Johnson gets us started with a bang

38-yard catch and run from the true freshman. But Iowa is quickly facing third-and-long after the big gain.

2:33 p.m. — Pregame festivities are over

Back in Black complete. National anthem complete. Flyover complete. Coin toss complete. Iowa wins the flip and wants the ball first.

1:56 p.m. — Hawkeyes with another important injury absence

Offensive lineman Cody Ince is not dressed and not warming up with the Hawkeyes as we approach 30 minutes until kickoff. Ince didn't start last week and Iowa will likely use the same starting front today: Nick DeJong, Kyler Schott, Tyler Linderbaum, Connor Colby and Mason Richman.

1:12 p.m. — Key Iowa football injury update

Tight end Luke Lachey is not warming up with the Hawkeyes in their first pregame appearance from the locker room. He would be a unmentioned addition to the injury list. Fullback Monte Pottebaum is warming up.

12:55 p.m. — Iowa's medical tent is already set up

We know the Hawkeyes won't have cornerback Riley Moss, who is out with a knee injury and will give way to Terry Roberts in the starting lineup. Fullback Monte Pottebaum was also dinged up against Penn State, as well as a few others, so their warmup participation will be worth watching.

Hopefully the tent going up early isn't a sign of more ailments to come.

