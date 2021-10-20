Hawk Central: Presenting the Iowa football mid-season awards

Our regular host Chad Leistikow is on vacation during the bye week but the show goes on! Andrew Downs from KXnO joins Hawkeyes reporter Kennington Smith.

To start, Downs and Smith recap last Saturday's Purdue game: what went wrong and what is it about the Boilermakers that make them such a difficult matchup. From there, they look ahead to their next five games and lastly, give the Iowa football team some love with their mid-season awards!

Among the honors given out: MVP's for offense, defense and special teams, best game, best play and more.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.