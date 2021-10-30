Iowa football trails Wisconsin 10-0 early in the second quarter. Follow along for live updates and scores.

Is No. 10 Iowa ready for a rebound?

Fresh off a bye week following a dismal loss ta Purdue, the Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten Conference) travel to Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2) for an 11 a.m. showdown on ESPN. Iowa still controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West, but will need a win to keep that alive.

Hawk Central's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith are at Camp Randall Stadium today and will bring you plenty of coverage throughout the afternoon, in addition to the live updates. Keep it right here for all things Iowa-Wisconsin.

12:18/2Q — Wisconsin 10, No. 10 Iowa 0

Hawkeyes defense holds on third down inside the red zone, forcing a short Wisconsin field goal. A win for Iowa to force the three, but the offense needs to wake up soon.

END 1Q — Wisconsin 7, No. 10 Iowa 0

Jake Ferguson catches the touchdown pass to get Wisconsin on the board. An ugly quarter ends for Iowa

11:12 a.m. — Jermari Harris with a nice early play

Good coverage from the sophomore, who forces an errant pass on third down en route to a Wisconsin punt. Rock fight underway early as expected. Iowa's second drive upcoming.

11:03 a.m. — We're off

Charlie Jones takes the opening kickoff out near midfield. Spencer Petras is sacked on the first snap. Onward.

11:01 a.m. — Here is your Iowa corner situation

10:57 a.m. — A change at offensive line

Jack Plumb starting at right tackle over Nick DeJong

9:48 a.m. — Iowa's secondary getting thinner

With Riley Moss (knee) already ruled out, it was expected that Terry Roberts would start at corner for the second straight game. Only now, Roberts is now out for today's game. That leaves Iowa going further down the depth chart.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.