Iowa football: Alex Padilla listed as starting quarterback vs. Minnesota

It looks like 14th-ranked Iowa will have a new starting quarterback for Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game against Minnesota.

Alex Padilla, a redshirt sophomore who came off the bench to spark the Hawkeyes' 17-12 win at Northwestern, was listed as the No. 1 quarterback on Monday's depth chart.

Redshirt freshman Deuce Hogan was elevated to the backup role. Spencer Petras, who had started Iowa's previous 17 games (with Iowa wins in 13 of them), was not on the depth chart. Petras was removed after three series at Northwestern after trying to play with a right (throwing) shoulder injury he suffered at Wisconsin on Oct. 30.

Padilla relieved Petras and led touchdown drives on his first two possessions, breaking a 0-0 tie. For the game, Padilla completed 18 of 28 passes for 172 yards and didn't commit a turnover.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz on Saturday said he would make a decision about Iowa's quarterback position after a film review and evaluating Petras' health. Petras' omission from the depth chart could mean that he will be unavailable to play against the Golden Gophers; if so, he would be the first Hawkeye starting quarterback to miss a game because of injury since Jake Rudock at Purdue in 2014. Ferentz will meet the media at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for his weekly press conference.

Padilla would become just the third different Hawkeye starter since the beginning of the 2017 season and just the seventh since the middle of the 2008 season. Nate Stanley started 39 straight games from 2017 to 2019, and Petras has been at the helm since.

Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium is sold out and will air on Big Ten Network.

There was no change at starting cornerback on the depth chart. Jermari Harris is still listed on the No. 1 line, with no mention of Riley Moss (who has missed three straight games with a left knee injury) or Terry Roberts (who has missed two with a bone bruise). Ferentz said last week he was hopeful Moss and Roberts could return against the Gophers.