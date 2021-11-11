Iowa football tight end Josiah Miamen says he's entering NCAA transfer portal

Iowa third-string tight end Josiah Miamen announced his intent to leave the Hawkeye football program.

In a Twitter message, Miamen thanked Hawkeye coaches and fans and teammates over his first 2½ years on the Iowa campus. The Register has confirmed that his name was added to the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday morning.

“I made memories in Iowa City that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Miamen tweeted. “With that being said, it is time for the rest of my life. … I’m officially entering the transfer portal and my recruitment is open.”

Miamen played in three games this season and finishes his Iowa career with one catch for 22 yards, which occurred during a 51-14 rout at Maryland on Oct. 1. Miamen got a chance to play as the second-team tight end against Purdue (14 snaps) when current No. 2 Luke Lachey was sidelined with an injury.

But with No. 1 tight end Sam LaPorta a junior and the team’s leading pass-catcher (34 receptions, 391 yards) and redshirt freshman Lachey showing a lot of promise, there wasn’t a lot of upward mobility for Miamen.

The Dunlap, Illinois, product is a 6-foot-4, 244-pound redshirt sophomore. He would have at least two years of college eligibility remaining at his next school.

Miamen is the second known Hawkeye to enter the transfer portal this season. Wide receiver Quavon Matthews announced his portal entry in early October.