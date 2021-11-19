Iowa football wide receiver Desmond Hutson says he's entering NCAA transfer portal

Iowa reserve wide receiver Desmond Hutson has announced his intent to leave the Hawkeye football program.

In a Twitter message released on Friday, Hutson thanked Hawkeye coaches and fans and teammates over his first 2½ years on the Iowa campus. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound redshirt sophomore from Raytown, Missouri, was in his third year in the Hawkeye program. The Register can confirm his name was added to the NCAA portal Friday morning.

"I have grown through the years at Iowa," Hutson tweeted. "I've made connections that will last a lifetime and for that I am extremely grateful. Iowa City will always be home."

Hutson was a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class but only appeared in three games over his career. In 2020, a preseason injury cut his year short and hasn't recorded any statistics in 2021. He appeared in only one game this season with one pass target.

The transformation of Iowa's wide receiver room has been a storyline in the program over the last few years. Currently, true freshmen Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson are emerging and the Hawkeyes have trusted veterans Charlie Jones, Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the rotation as well.

Earlier this week, Jones expressed an interest in returning for a sixth season. Hutson is the third Iowa player to enter the portal and second in two weeks. Tight end Josh Miamen entered the portal last week and receiver Quavon Matthews entered in October.

Asked about Miamen's decision earlier this week, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said, "I always try to caution people, when they're making big decisions, to take some time and be rational about it. You don't want to do things emotionally, if you have time on your side. He was comfortable with it. And we wish him nothing but the best. He's a fine person.

"So I respect his candidness, and I think it's probably best for him and best for us, probably, if he's not 100% into it at this point."

Iowa (8-2) plays host to Illinois (4-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.