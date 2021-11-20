Iowa football hosts Illinois. Follow along with live score updates and analysis from Hawkeyes' Big Ten game.
IOWA CITY — Man, does the college football season fly by.
Here we are, already at the last game in Kinnick Stadium this season. No. 14 Iowa hosts Illinois at 1 p.m. on FS1. Sixteen senior Hawkeyes will be honored in a pregame ceremony.
Hawk Central will have you covered from pregame to postgame, with writers Kennington Smith, Chad Leistikow and Dargan Southard live inside Kinnick Stadium. Photographers Joseph Cress and Bryon Houlgrave are in Iowa City as well.
Follow along here for live updates, analysis and commentary throughout the day.
12:28 p.m. — The hits keep on coming
Starting safety Jack Koerner is also out, per Iowa radio. That's two key secondary pieces absent from today's game. Offensive lineman Mason Richman is also out for today.
11:51 a.m. — Iowa secondary taking a hit today
Looks like Iowa will be without cornerback Matt Hankins, who's in sweats as the Hawkeyes go through pregame warmups. Kirk Ferentz all but ruled out Terry Roberts earlier in the week as well, which means today's starting corners are likely Riley Moss and Jermari Harris.
