Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez ruled out on Friday against Iowa

One of Nebraska's top offensive performers will miss Friday's game against Iowa, according to head coach Scott Frost. Senior quarterback and four-year starter Adrian Martinez has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. The injury occurred in the first half of last Saturday's 35-28 loss to Wisconsin.

"He has a shoulder injury that he'll have to get addressed after the season," Frost told reporters on Monday. "Feel terrible for him but appreciate him and we'll be without him on Friday."

The Cornhuskers will likely turn to redshirt freshman Logan Smothers to fill Martinez's void. Smothers, an Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native, is a former four-star prospect who has appeared in five games this year, completing 7-of-11 pass attempts and rushing for 69 yards on 13 attempts.

Martinez's absence is huge for Friday's game. He is not only ranked fourth in the Big Ten in passing but he leads the Cornhuskers in rushing yards as well.

