Emergency podcast: Reaction to Iowa football's Big Ten title game matchup vs. Michigan

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes are headed to the Big Ten Championship Game, and while we can't say we're totally surprised — Chad Leistikow did call it in his weekly predictions column — this was an unlikely string of events for Kirk Ferentz's guys to be headed to Indianapolis.

In an emergency podcast situation, Chad and Kennington Smith team up to recap their initial thoughts on the title-game matchup against Michigan and all the things that happened this year for Iowa to get this chance.

We take your three-word headlines and answer text-group questions, too.

Let's have some fun, people!

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.