Iowa football quarterback Deuce Hogan enters NCAA transfer portal

IOWA CITY — Iowa's third-string quarterback has entered the NCAA transfer portal as the Hawkeyes prepare this week for the Big Ten Conference championship football game.

Redshirt freshman Deuce Hogan — under the name Kristopher Hogan II — appeared in the portal Tuesday morning, the Register can confirm.

"Great kid. Has done an outstanding job, and he's an absolutely great teammate," Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras said Tuesday. "I'm just excited to see what he can do moving forward. He'll be a guy I'll be friends with for a long time. He's a great dude."

Even as the Hawkeyes’ quarterback situation fluctuated around him in 2021, Hogan never seriously factored in. Petras started Iowa's first nine games and Alex Padilla the final three as Petras dealt with a shoulder injury. Hogan was the No. 2 guy for Iowa's 27-22 home victory against Minnesota, but returned to No. 3 the following week vs. Illinois.

Hogan was part of Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class as a hyped Texan. Rivals rated him a four-star prospect. He completed his only career pass attempt, for 2 yards, this year at Maryland. 247Sports reported earlier Tuesday that Hogan was planning to transfer.

When Iowa had the flu bug go through the team last week, Hogan was the top quarterback standing in last Tuesday's practice, with Petras and Padilla sidelined. After Iowa's 28-21 win at Nebraska, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz commented that, "I didn't know who the hell was going to start (Tuesday). If it was Deuce, with all due respect to Deuce, I might have stayed in Iowa City. I'm joking, but anyway. That's not a pleasant thought going to your third guy at this point."

Ferentz was scheduled to meet the media at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Presumably true freshman Joey Labas now becomes Iowa's No. 3 quarterback heading into Saturday's 7:17 p.m. CT game against Big Ten East champion Michigan.

