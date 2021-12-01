What color should Iowa football fans wear to Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis?

It's going to be another Black & Gold game for Iowa at the Big Ten Conference championship game Saturday in Indianapolis.

Or at least that's what Iowa football is hoping.

Iowa (10-2, 7-2 in the Big Ten) will face Michigan (11-1, 8-1 in the Big Ten) for the Big Ten title on Saturday in Indianapolis. The game kicks off at about 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX and stream on the FOX Sports app.

Fans going to the game are being encourage to wear black or gold depending on what section they are sitting in at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Not sure which color to wear? Thankfully for I fans, the guide for Saturday night's game is a little easier ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game against Penn State.

Have seats in an even-numbered section at Lucas Oil Stadium? Wear gold. Is your ticket in an odd-numbered section? Wear black.

"Swarm Indy. Stripe the Stadium," an Iowa Hawkeyes Facebook post urges.