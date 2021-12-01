Iowa football's Tyler Linderbaum named Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year

About 11 months ago, Tyler Linderbaum didn’t put much thought into whether he would head to the NFL after three college football seasons at Iowa.

“I’m not ready,” he told his parents, Todd and Lisa, and that was that.

Linderbaum’s decision to return to Iowa has become a rousing success on team and individual levels.

Behind college football’s most dominant center, the 10-2 Hawkeyes are headed to the Big Ten Conference championship game in Indianapolis to face Michigan on Saturday.

And on Wednesday, Linderbaum was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Linderbaum is in the discussion as perhaps the best offensive lineman in Hawkeye history. He becomes the sixth Hawkeye in the 23-year Kirk Ferentz era to win the conference’s top honor for offensive linemen — joining Eric Steinbach (2002), Robert Gallery (2003), Bryan Bulaga (2009), Brandon Scherff (2014) and Tristan Wirfs (2019). Gallery and Scherff also won the Outland Trophy, for which Linderbaum is one of three finalists.

Linderbaum was the only Hawkeye offensive player to earn first-team all-Big Ten honors. Fellow offensive lineman Kyler Schott was named to the second team by the league's coaches. Running back Tyler Goodson, a first-team pick in 2020, was named to the third team by the media. Tight end Sam LaPorta was a third-team coaches selection.

In total, the Hawkeyes had six players earn first-team status — tying the number they had in 2020. On Tuesday, safety Dane Belton (media, coaches), cornerback Riley Moss (media, coaches), linebacker Jack Campbell (media), return specialist Charlie Jones (media, coaches) and placekicker Caleb Shudak (media) earned first-team nods. Moss was named the league's defensive back of the year.

Since switching from defensive line after his true freshman season, Linderbaum has been Iowa's starting center for 33 consecutive games. He was a first-team all-Big Ten pick a year ago. Iowa owns a 26-7 record with Linderbaum at center.

On Tuesday, he spoke about the excitement of playing in Lucas Oil Stadium this week. The fourth-year junior was there in July as one of three Hawkeye player representatives for Big Ten media days. Now, he'll play in the home of the Indianapolis Colts for the first time, but probably not the last. Linderbaum is expected to be a first-round NFL Draft pick if he enters the draft.

“Once you step foot in there, you look around and you want to play in there," Linderbaum said. "You want to be there with your buddies. You want the whole team to come experience that."