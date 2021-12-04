Iowa football vs. Michigan: Follow along for live score updates, analysis from Big Ten Championship game
Dargan Southard
Hawk Central
Championship Saturday has finally arrived.
No. 12 Iowa (10-2) will play for a Big Ten title against No. 3 Michigan (11-1) at 7:17 p.m. (CT) inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes can clinch a Rose Bowl berth and the first outright conference title under Kirk Ferentz with a win. An Iowa stunner would also knock the Wolverines out of the College Football Playoff picture.
Per usual, Hawk Central will have you covered from pregame to postgame. Writers Kennington Smith and Chad Leistikow are live at Lucas Oil Stadium, while Dargan Southard will be providing live updates and analysis right here throughout the night.
Follow along for all things Iowa.
5:58 p.m. — Your first pregame health update.
5:30 p.m. — The first Hawkeyes are trickling out of the locker room.
