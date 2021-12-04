Iowa football instant analysis: Offense disappears as Hawkeyes no match for Michigan in Big 10 title bout

INDIANAPOLIS — College football's last regular season weekend saw Michigan's defense hold Ohio State, one of the country's best offenses, in check en route to the Big Ten championship game.

So the big question ahead of Saturday's Big Ten title game was this: Did Iowa's offense have a shot against this defense?

The answer, it turned out: None whatsoever.

The No. 12 Hawkeyes were trounced by No. 3 Michigan 42-3 for its Big Ten title since 2004. And the offense was every bit of an issue as Iowa's three points scored suggests.

The Big Ten's last ranked offense only managed 266 yards. The pass attack was especially bad — with Iowa's two-headed quarterback tandem of Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla managing only 175 yards on 37 throws.

Now the Hawkeyes (10-3) will wait to hear their bowl fate on Sunday when selections are made.

Early on in Saturday night's game, Iowa had chances.

The Hawkeyes reached Michigan's red zone twice in their first three possessions but only left with three points. On the first drive, they missed on a running back double-pass play that would've been an easy touchdown if converted. Conversely, Michigan capitalized on big play chances.

Iowa surrendered their longest run of the season — a 67-yard touchdown run by Blake Corum on Michigan's second possession — followed by their longest pass of the season — a 75-yard running back double-pass by Donovan Edwards for a second touchdown. Michigan led 14-3 less than 10 minutes into the game.

The rout was on.

More:Iowa football vs. Michigan live updates: Iowa down big in 4Q of Big Ten Championship game

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said during the week that the team wouldn't hesitate to make a change at quarterback if the situation called for it. On their first drive of the second half, Iowa stuck with the starter, Petras, and punted it away after just six plays. Michigan's next drive was a 10-play, 82-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown and made their lead insurmountable.

At that point, Ferentz had seen enough and inserted backup Padilla into the game midway through the third quarter. Padilla's first drive showed promise but for the second time Iowa left Michigan's red zone without any points. A 14-play drive that spanned over six minutes but was fruitless in the end.

Michigan's defensive front, led by Aidan Hutchinson, dominated the day. Iowa's inability to run the ball with consistency made them one dimensional and Michigan wreaked havoc in obvious pass downs. Whether it was Petras or Padilla, Iowa's quarterbacks couldn't find a rhythm and were constantly under duress.

More:Alex Padilla in for Iowa football against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game

Iowa's offense improved steadily over the last month of the regular season and any chance for an upset hinged on its ability to take a big step against Michigan. However, Michigan quickly adjusted to Iowa's early successes, like rolling out and finding tight ends for easy gains, and Iowa couldn't counter-punch with an adjustment of their own.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.