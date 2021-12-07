Iowa football wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. enters NCAA transfer portal

Fourth-year Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Des Moines Register has confirmed.

Tracy's career at Iowa began with promise. Filling in for injured Brandon Smith in 2019, Tracy finished with 36 receptions for 589 yards and scored four touchdowns.

But his production has waned in the last few seasons as Iowa's offense has struggled.

Last season, Tracy finished with 14 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown. This year, he recorded 15 receptions totaling 106 yards and a touchdown despite being one of the highest snap-count receivers. He also carried the ball seven times for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Tracy's lack of involvement in the offense was one of the season's biggest storylines and became a hot topic on social media when a member of Tracy's family and Tracy himself expressed their displeasure on Twitter. Tracy's tweet was later deleted.

Tracy's time at Iowa is over but throughout his career he was considered one of the most well-liked and well-respected members of the team. He was at the forefront of diversity and inclusion discussions throughout the off-season and during the year received high regard from teammates for his positive attitude and overall leadership on and off the field.

Tracy becomes the fifth player from Iowa to enter the portal following fellow wide receivers Desmond Hutson and Quavon Matthews, tight end Josh Miamen and quarterback Deuce Hogan.

