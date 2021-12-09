Iowa football's Tyler Linderbaum wins Rimington Trophy as college football's top center

For the first time, an Iowa Hawkeye has won the Rimington Trophy as college football’s top center.

There was little doubt that Iowa redshirt junior Tyler Linderbaum would walk away with the Rimington hardware at Thursday night’s ESPN College Football Awards Show in Atlanta.

Linderbaum was a Rimington finalist in 2020 but lost out in the vote to Alabama’s Landon Dickerson. This time, Linderbaum beat out Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom and Virginia’s Olusegun Oluwatimi for the award initiated in 2000.

Last week, Linderbaum was named the Big Ten Conference’s offensive lineman of the year. He was the best player for the Hawkeyes this season as they won the Big Ten West Division and own a 10-3 record entering the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl matchup against Kentucky.

Linderbaum switched from defensive line to center following his freshman season at Iowa in 2018. That was a move that head coach Kirk Ferentz, who has an offensive-line background, had been eyeing. The Solon product moved to center during Iowa’s Outback Bowl prep that December and never looked back. He has started all 34 games at center since, and Iowa has a 26-8 record with Linderbaum handling the Hawkeye snaps.

He’ll have an NFL Draft decision to make soon. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Linderbaum as the top draft-eligible center, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projects Linderbaum will be a top-10 pick.

The Rimington Trophy selection process combines the results of all-America submissions from the Walter Camp Foundation, The Sporting News and the Football Writers Association of America.

LInderbaum was also an Outland Trophy finalist but that award was captured by Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. This was the second straight year Iowa had a finalist for the Outland, awarded to the nation's top interior lineman. Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was one of three Outland finalists in 2020.