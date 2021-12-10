Iowa running back Tyler Goodson to declare for NFL Draft, opts out of Citrus Bowl

On Friday, the first member of Iowa's football team made his intentions known concerning the NFL Draft. Junior running back Tyler Goodson will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, a source confirmed to the Des Moines Register. He will also opt out of the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on Jan. 1.

This season, Goodson rushed for 1,151 yards — 10th most in a single season at Iowa — and six touchdowns. Goodson leaves Iowa as the 10th all-time leading rusher in school history, with 2,551 yards over three seasons.

"Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said on Friday. “Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program.”

Goodson has been a featured part of Iowa's offense since the 2019 season, when he became the first true freshman in school history to lead the team in rushing yards. Over the past two seasons, he's been an all-Big Ten selection — first team in 2020 and third team this season.

His departure is a big hit to Iowa's offense for the Citrus Bowl. The Hawkeyes rank 123rd nationally in total offense and 95th in scoring offense against a Wildcats defense that's ranked 25th nationally in total defense. The remaining Iowa running backs on the roster are senior Ivory Kelly-Martin, redshirt freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams and true freshman Deavin Hilson.

Goodson is the second Hawkeye in the Kirk Ferentz era to opt out of the team's bowl game. Tight end Noah Fant, who became a first-round selection (No. 20 overall) by the Denver Broncos, chose to prepare for the NFL Draft instead of playing in Iowa's Outback Bowl appearance following the 2018 season.

