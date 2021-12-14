Meet Iowa football's expected 2022 early signees ahead of signing day

In recent years, the NCAA's early signing day has taken centerstage as college football's premier recruiting event. Iowa, like most schools around the country, is set to wrap up most of its class on Wednesday. It's a smaller class than normal, but with a young team already on campus, this group only adds to the talent that head coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff is collecting.

This list could (and very likely will) add a few names before all is said and done on Wednesday. But, for now, here's a look at who Iowa is expected to sign Wednesday as part of its 2022 recruiting class:

Jacob Bostick

WR: 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, Palestine (Palestine, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Bostick is the lone wide receiver signee in a room that needs depth with three receivers entering the transfer portal. He's also significant in continuing the Illinois-to-Iowa pipeline that's been interrupted by new Illini coach Bret Bielema.

Caden Crawford

DE: 6-5, 240, Lansing (Lansing, Kansas)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Crawford committed in February. He's the No. 2 overall prospect from Kansas, and he is a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track and field.

Jack Dotzler

OT: 6-7, 265, Waunakee (Waunakee, Wisconsin)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Iowa's offensive line particularly struggled at tackle this year, making Dotzler a priority signing. Iowa fended off Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue and others for his services.

Aaron Graves

DE: 6-6, 260, Southeast Valley (Gowrie, Iowa)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: The four-star prospect was Iowa's first 2022 recruit all the way back in 2019. Graves just led his Southeast Valley team to a state championship and adds another talented body to the Hawkeyes' deep defensive line rotation.

Kaleb Johnson

RB: 6-1, 215, Hamilton (Hamilton, Ohio)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Johnson is a flip prospect. Iowa flipped his commitment from Cal in October. He will be in line for early playing time with Tyler Goodson and Ivory-Kelly Martin departing from the program.

Kale Krogh

OT: 6-6, 260, Ballard (Huxley, Iowa)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Krogh has the frame to grow into a quality Power 5-level starter. He's another multi-sport athlete in this class, as a basketball star at Ballard High.

Carson May

QB: 6-5, 220, Jones (Jones, Oklahoma)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The No. 1 quarterback in his home state, May showed dual-threat ability with 115 career touchdowns (85 passing, 30 rushing). However, he won't enroll until the summer so he likely won't be in the mix for snaps next fall.

Jayden Montgomery

LB: 5-11, 215, Bay Port (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Rivals: 2 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Montgomery is the lone linebacker recruit in this class right now. He comes from strong football pedigree. His father, Jerry, played at Iowa and is a Green Bay Packers assistant.

Xavier Nwankpa

S: 6-2, 190, Southeast Polk (Des Moines, Iowa)

Rivals: 5 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: Nwankpa is the unquestioned jewel of Iowa's class and is the highest-ranked prospect to ever in the 247Sports Composite rankings commit to the Hawkeyes. As valuable as he'll be on the field, expect him to have a heavy hand in recruiting more talent to Iowa both in this class and in 2023.

Addison Ostrenga

TE: 6-5, 220, Sun Prairie (Sun Prairie, Wisconsin)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Ostrenga was already an Iowa recruit for baseball but decided to sign with Iowa football instead. The athleticism is there and the ceiling is high, but he will need time to develop before he can contribute at the Big Ten level.

Jaziun Patterson

RB: 5-11, 190, Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, Florida)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Iowa fought off schools like Arkansas, Florida State, Oregon and Texas A&M for Patterson's commitment. Patterson was a leader on his Deerfield Beach team, wearing the No. 4 (previously worn by NFL player Jerry Jeudy) that signifies the team's top player.

Cael Vanderbush

TE: 6-6, 200 pounds, Plainfield (Plainfield, Indiana)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Iowa flipped Vandersbush's commitment in September from Western Michigan one day after offering him. His skillset translates but he will likely have to add weight to his frame before contributing in Iowa's offense.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.