Can Mediacom customers watch Iowa football in the Citrus Bowl? Here's what the TEGNA contract stalemate means.

Cable subscribers in central and eastern Iowa will likely have an obstacle to negotiate next weekend to watch Iowa football play in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

An impasse between Mediacom cable and TEGNA, owner of ABC affiliates WOI in Des Moines and WQAD in Moline, Illinois, will likely leave subscribers without access to the highly anticipated matchup between Iowa and Kentucky.

The two sides have not been able to come to an agreement on the fees Mediacom will pay to air WOI and WQAD. That’s left the two channels blacked out to Mediacom subscribers in those areas.

How to watch Iowa football in the Citrus Bowl

The VRBO Citrus Bowl between Iowa and Kentucky takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on New Year's Day. Kickoff is slated for noon CT.

If no deal can be reached ahead of the game, it will leave those Mediacom customers searching for alternative ways to watch the Hawkeyes take on the Wildcats.

Mediacom customers will have options to find the game, but it will require subscribers to utilize their internet connections rather than just their TV remote.

The cable company is directing fans to utilize ESPN3 via their Internet connections to watch the game. Subscribers have free access to the streaming platform at ESPN.com/watch as part of their cable package with their Mediacom login information.

Those looking for the Citrus Bowl also have the option of using an antennae to watch the game over the air. There are also satellite options for customers looking to switch, or those thinking of cutting the cord can utilize free trials of services like YouTubeTV or Hulu + Live TV to watch the game.