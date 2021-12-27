3 places around Des Moines to watch Iowa take on Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl

Looking for a place to watch the Hawkeyes take on Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day?

There is of course no shortage of Iowa fans in the Des Moines metro, and bars that cater to them. Still, we've rounded up a handful that are sure to be offering big-screen broadcasts of the game from Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium, as well as abundant food and drink options, with a heaping helping of Hawkeye pride mixed in.

The Front Row

9956 Swanson Blvd., Clive

The Front Row bills itself as the premier Hawkeyes bar in the state. A short hop from Interstate 80/35, it's a black-and-gold wonderland of Iowa decor and memorabilia.

You can watch the Hawkeyes play against Kentucky on its 20 high-definition TVs. Stop by before the noon kickoff for game day-omelets and a bloody mary bar.

The Longest Yard

122 Fifth St., West Des Moines

You'll find sports, karaoke, live music, bar fare and plenty of cold drinks at this Hawkeyes bar in Valley Junction.

Owners Brian and Tiffany Filloon opened The Longest Yard after watching the Hawks play in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. They discovered a local pub and eatery with good food, yard beers and live music — and decided to establish a place just like it back in Iowa.

In a historic building in the shopping and dining district, they offer a full menu with fresh burgers, hand-breaded tenderloins and their long-drinking beers. And they're known for their halftime raffle.

Sam's Sports Bar & Grill

3160 Eighth St. S.W., Suite P, Altoona

Hawkeyes fans will feel at home and Packers fans will love the memorabilia that covers the walls. Serving up draft beer and pub grub, this low-key Altoona bar also has a pool table for those who want to compete in their own games.

You can try the Samburger, with two half-pound char-broiled Iowa angus beef patties, or the Icelandic cod sandwich, a fried fillet served on a hoagie with lettuce and tomato. Stick around after the game for happy hour to either celebrate or drown your sorrows.