Leistikow's Iowa-Kentucky prediction: Five key matchups that will decide the Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Remember back in 2017 when the Iowa football program was desperately trying to end a five-game bowl losing streak?

Well, the Hawkeyes somehow won that year’s frozen Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College and the following year’s steamy Outback Bowl against Mississippi State without topping 200 yards of offense in either contest. Tack on a Holiday Bowl rout of USC in 2019 and last year’s canceled Music City Bowl against Missouri, and the Hawkeyes have quite the bowl-game unbeaten streak going.

The Hawkeyes have never won four straight bowl games, but they can accomplish that with a victory in Saturday's Citrus Bowl against Kentucky at Camping World Stadium.

Related:Can Mediacom customers watch Iowa football in the Citrus Bowl? Here's what the TEGNA contract stalemate means.

Additionally, Iowa is ranked No. 16 by the coaches and No. 17 by the Associated Press. With a win, the Hawkeyes would almost certainly complete a third straight top-15 season.

Let’s dig into five key matchups within the matchup that will determine Saturday’s victor.

No. 1: Dual-threat Kentucky quarterback Will Levis against Iowa’s front seven.

This game highlights a tale of two offenses behind program’s that got off to 6-0 season starts. Iowa’s has limped to the finish line. Kentucky’s has gotten better and better. In fact, the Wildcats averaged 560.8 yards in four November games, the highest average among Power Five teams and second in FBS (to Kent State’s 564.0). How have they done it? Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said this week the key was achieving impressive balance between the run and pass game, and that strength has been highlighted by the way Levis changes the math

The Wildcats have a forward-churning run game behind two quality backs in Chris Rodriguez Jr. (1,272 rushing yards; 6.2 per carry) and Kavosiey Smoke (416 yards; 5.1 per carry) and an extremely experienced offensive line that had first-team all-SEC center Luke Fortner and consensus all-America right tackle Darian Kinnard. They are a lot like Michigan in that way. But Levis has been the wild card that has made this run game so effective. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound junior has shown exceptional skills off-script and on quarterback draws. That's an area that Iowa’s linebackers have struggled mightily against all year long. In a season-ending 52-14 win against rival Louisville, Levis ran 14 times for 113 yards and four touchdowns.

More:Leistikow: Hawkeyes in an appreciative mood ahead of Citrus Bowl matchup vs. Kentucky

So even when Iowa gets Kentucky into passing situations, that might not be an advantage. The Hawkeyes must use their all-Big Ten middle linebacker in Jack Campbell or athletic outside linebacker Jestin Jacobs to shadow Levis on passing downs. They would be better off trusting the coverage on the back end and making sure that Levis doesn’t beat them with his legs. Additionally, Iowa is going to need some splash plays from its defensive line against an offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. This could be a big spot for youngsters like Logan Lee or Lukas Van Ness to have a disruptive game.

No. 2: Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson against Iowa’s banged-up secondary.

Look at the stats. Iowa’s defense allowed an average of 13.0 points per game in a 6-0 start, when cornerbacks Riley Moss and Matt Hankins were starting regularly. Then, the injuries cropped up. Moss, the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year, missed 3½ games with a torn PCL in his left knee. Hankins suffered a right shoulder injury against Purdue that never fully healed and dealt with a nagging hamstring injury, too. He was eventually shut down for the season. Free safety Jack Koerner missed time with a sprained ankle. No. 3 cornerback Terry Roberts will miss the bowl game with a bone bruise.

Bottom line: In the last seven games, Iowa’s defensive stats were pretty pedestrian — an average of 24.4 points per game allowed. Moss is back, but the Hankins absence can’t be underestimated.

And now comes another top receiving threat in Robinson, who has a staggering 94 catches for 1,164 yards this season. With two other key Kentucky receivers out for this game after they were involved in a car accident, Robinson is undoubtedly the first, second and third options for Levis and the Kentucky passing game.

Stopping Robinson will have to be a team effort. Since the institution of its 4-2-5 base defense, Iowa has had some success going against cat-quick slot receivers over the years. That puts a lot of emphasis on the play of cash defender Dane Belton, a native of nearby Tampa who will have a large contingent of family and friends in attendance. Moss and Jermari Harris will be involved, too, and sound tackling from safeties Koerner and Kaevon Merriweather will be critical. Robinson comes to Orlando on the heels of three straight 100-yard receiving games. He’ll have the freedom and ability to seek openings in Iowa’s zone defense.

More:3 places around Des Moines to watch Iowa take on Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl

The key is limiting Robinson’s yards per reception, as Georgia did in Week 7 (12 catches for just 39 yards). Iowa can’t expect to emulate Georgia’s historically good defense, but it can’t afford to encounter another David Bell situation where one receiver takes over the game against the Hawkeyes.

No. 3: Iowa’s ability to control the clock against a solid Kentucky defense.

Overall, Kentucky’s defense is similar to Iowa’s in that it doesn’t blitz a ton and it is a well-coached unit. The Wildcats rank 26th nationally in total defense; Iowa is 15th.

Iowa cannot try to win another bowl game with 200 yards of offense. It’s going to have to run 65 to 70 plays and control the clock behind a planned three-running back attack of Ivory Kelly-Martin, Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams. That won’t be easy; the Wildcats enter with the nation’s 18th-ranked run defense. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras outlined on Tuesday that the only way the Hawkeyes can expect to have a big day on offense is to get the ground game working. That would help generate play-action passing opportunities, something that Iowa hasn’t used enough this season — in part because it's often in second- and third-and-long situations.

“Obviously, the way we’re built, we need to run the ball effectively and that’s where we start,” Petras said. “I think we’ve been doing a great job with that in bowl prep. We’ve just got to keep going there.”

Kentucky is ranked No. 4 among Power Five teams in average time of possession. The best way to keep Levis, Robinson and Co. from controlling the game is to keep them off the field.

No. 4: Kentucky’s susceptible cornerbacks against Iowa’s anemic passing game.

The Wildcats’ pass defense has been beatable, as evidenced in a 45-42 home loss to Tennessee (in which the Vols completed two first-quarter touchdown passes of 70-plus yards) and a 31-17 loss at Mississippi State (as the Bulldogs completed 36 of 39 passes for 344 yards).

But can the Hawkeyes make them pay?

Iowa has just 12 passing plays over 30 yards this season and none in the last three games. Still, it has to try. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz needs to attack the outside of Kentucky's defense by throwing to freshmen wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV and fifth-year senior Charlie Jones.

No. 5: Iowa’s takeaway defense against Kentucky’s giveaway offense.

This is the matchup that gives the Hawkeyes their best chance to win. They’ve had some phenomenal turnover-margin performances this season — plus-4 at Iowa State, plus-7 at Maryland, plus-3 against Penn State. Meantime, a minus-4 turnover margin doomed the Wildcats in their loss to Mississippi State.

More:What's the Iowa football vs. Kentucky spread? A betting guide for the 2022 Citrus Bowl game

Iowa has 30 takeaways as a defense, which rank fourth in the nation, and a program-record 24 interceptions. Meantime, Kentucky’s 22 giveaways are 105th nationally and its minus-13 turnover margin is next-to-last in FBS.

Levis (12 interceptions) has a willingness to take some chances in the downfield passing game, and Iowa’s "Ball Hawks" need to do their thing on 50/50 balls. It’s going to be difficult for Iowa to win if Kentucky is able to play it safe and keep the turnover-margin even.

Citrus Bowl: No. 16 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 20 Kentucky (9-3)

Time, TV, Tipico Sportsbook line: Noon CT Saturday on ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek), Kentucky by 3 points

Chad Leistikow's prediction: Kentucky 27, Iowa 17 … The Wildcats' 6.57 yards per play is on pace to break the program record of 6.45, set in 1998 with Hal Mummie's "Air Raid" offense and quarterback Tim Couch. Iowa, in contrast, averages a woeful 4.55 yards per play. The Hawkeyes' slight edge on defense vs. Kentucky isn't enough to overcome the wide disparities on offense.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 27 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.