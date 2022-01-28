Outgoing Iowa football cornerback Matt Hankins pens final 'thank you' letter to fans, coaches

An expected Iowa football departure was finally made official on Friday afternoon. Senior cornerback Matt Hankins officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter account. Hankins used his extra year of COVID eligibility this season and graduates from Iowa as a fifth-year senior. He thanked his Iowa coaches, teammates and fans but cited the time to pursue a lifelong dream.

Hankins was a mainstay in Iowa's secondary since his arrival in 2017. He's leaving Iowa with 44 games played (35 starts), 136 career tackles, 21 pass deflections and six interceptions. In 2021, his three interceptions helped lead Iowa's secondary to a school record 25 interceptions on the season.

His brightest spot came in Iowa's biggest contest of the season. Against then-ranked No. 4 Penn State, Hankins recorded five tackles and the game-sealing interception. Afterwards, he coined the nickname 'Doughboyz' for Iowa's secondary, a nickname that carried through the rest of the season and later that week, was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Hankins season ended on a sour note as he missed the final six games of the season due to a shoulder injury. However, his play early on was enough to garner a second team All-Big Ten selection.

How does Iowa's cornerback room look without Hankins?

The blow of Hankins' departure is softened by the return of veteran cornerback and All-American Riley Moss. A pro prospect in his own right, Moss decided to return for a final season at Iowa and will surely be listed for every preseason honor before the 2022 season.

Replacing a four-year starter is never easy, however, by way of Hankins' injury, a successor in rising junior Jermari Harris has already emerged. Harris started down the stretch last season and put forth a strong finale in the Citrus Bowl with 4.5 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception late in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, rising senior Terry Roberts is expected to compete for a starting position and substantial playing time and rising sophomore Cooper DeJean saw his responsibility grow toward the end of last season.

Iowa signed two cornerbacks in their 2022 class: three stars TJ Hall and Olando Trader. Hall is already on campus as an early enrollee.

