Iowa football adds lineman Leighton Jones to 2023 recruiting class

Iowa football's 2023 class added another member on Saturday evening. Leighton Jones, a lineman from Brownsburg, Indiana announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via his Twitter account. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound prospect plays defensive end in at Brownsburg High but will likely play offensive lineman for Iowa. According to 247sports, he's a three star prospect, the No. 6 prospect in Indiana and listed as an interior offensive lineman by position.

He also held offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State and Purdue among others.

Jones is the third commitment in the last two weeks for Iowa joining defensive end Chase Brackney and wide receiver Alex Mota. With his commitment, Iowa has seven commits in their 2023 class that's ranked No. 17 in the country (ranking not including Jones' commitment).

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.