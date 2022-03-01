Iowa football to hire Abdul Hodge as tight ends coach, sliding Brian Ferentz to QBs role

Former star linebacker Abdul Hodge will be returning to the Iowa football program as its tight ends coach.

The move will slide offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz into the quarterbacks coach role previously held by Ken O’Keefe, who stepped down to take an off-field position last month. The Register, through a source who requested anonymity because the hiring was not official yet, confirmed the details of the move that was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The University of Iowa was expected to announce the hiring as early as Tuesday afternoon, the source said.

Hodge was the Hawkeyes’ starting middle linebacker during some of Iowa football’s most memorable seasons under Kirk Ferentz, who is entering his 23rd season as head coach. Hodge was a two-time, first-team all-Big Ten Conference pick (in 2003 and ’04) and captain in 2005. His 453 career tackles are the most in the Ferentz era and rank No. 3 in Iowa history. Kirk Ferentz has long valued Hodge’s high character and became a mentor to Hodge when he wanted to get into coaching.

Hodge, 38, has spent the past three seasons as the outside linebackers coach and NFL liaison at South Dakota, which went 7-5 last season and lost in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Hodge is originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, giving the Hawkeyes more recruiting ties to that region. Running-backs coach Ladell Betts, another former Hawkeye, was brought aboard last March after working as a high school coach in Fort Lauderdale.

Brian Ferentz played with Hodge in the early 2000s at Iowa on opposite sides of the ball. Now Ferentz and Hodge will be on the same offensive staff, with Ferentz entering his sixth year as offensive coordinator. The move certainly will put the head coach’s oldest son under more scrutiny after the Hawkeyes had the 121st-ranked offense (out of 130) in FBS last fall during a 10-4 season.

Ferentz had been doubling as tight ends coach since Iowa made LeVar Woods is full-time special-teams coordinator before the 2018 season. Now the tight-ends room has a fresh set of eyes in Hodge, while the quarterbacks room — with a competition expected this spring with Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla and Joey Labas — will operate under Brian Ferentz.

In early February, Kirk Ferentz said that the team's passing game had to get better. He's doubling down on his son to make it better.

“I’m betting on us, if that’s how you want to put it,” Kirk Ferentz said then. “... I think we’ve got a good staff."