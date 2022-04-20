Iowa football lands commit from 2024 Williamsburg linebacker Derek Weisskopf

In traditional Iowa fashion, the Hawkeyes went right down the road for what they hope is a key piece of the 2024 recruit class.

Iowa landed a commitment from Williamsburg linebacker Derek Weisskopf, who announced his decision Wednesday via Twitter. Weisskopf picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska and Wisconsin — all of which arrived within the last month.

The Hawkeyes were third to offer among those four, which Weisskopf announced on Twitter April 11. The other three came on March 31 (Wisconsin), April 6 (Nebraska) and April 13 (Iowa State). Weisskopf had previously attended Iowa's junior day event in early March and clearly had the Hawkeyes high on his list all along. After all, Williamsburg High School sits less than 30 miles west of Kinnick Stadium.

This recruiting attention comes after Weisskopf turned plenty of heads during a dominant sophomore season. He racked up a team-high 80 tackles (67 solo) in guiding the Raiders to the UNI-Dome, where Williamsburg fell to West Lyon in the Class 2A semifinals. As is the case with many Division I athletes, Weisskopf also did a little bit of everything else for the Raiders. He had 23 catches for 372 yards and five touchdowns, four completions for 54 yards, 11 carries for 41 yards, three interceptions, a fumble recovery, two kick returns for 43 yards and a 38.4-yard punting average on 37 attempts.

Weisskopf is Iowa's third 2024 commit, all in-state prospects. Winfield-Mt. Union's Cam Buffington and East Buchanan's Cody Fox are the other two.