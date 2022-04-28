Iowa football center Tyler Linderbaum selected by Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft

One of college football's best offensive lineman is a NFL first round draft pick.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was selected No. 25 overall by the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. The Solon native becomes the fifth Iowa offensive linemen selected in the first round since 2010 joining Bryan Bulaga (2010), Riley Reiff (2012), Brandon Schreff (2015) and Tristan Wirfs (2019).

A Lisfranc mid-foot injury suffered in Iowa's bowl game and subsequent questions about his arm length and scheme versatility lowered draft expectations on Linderbaum, considered last fall as a possible top-10 pick. Still, his resume was too strong to keep him out of the first round.

Linderbaum earned the highest season grade of all time by a center last season via Pro Football Focus at 95.2. As a sophomore in 2019, he earned another 90-plus grade.

He was a two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection and in 2021 was a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, the Rimington Trophy winner for the nation's best center and a finalist for the Outland Trophy, given to the nation's top interior lineman.

"His mentality and physical ability combined is why he's rare," Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said. "He's like a unicorn. He's so good, he's on a different level than most players."

Linderbaum's place in Iowa offensive lineman history is already cemented but he's not resting on that pedigree entering the NFL. He's fully aware of the pressure that comes with being a high draft pick. His internal drive to succeed is well-documented and he's determined to build on a storied college career with professional success.

“I’ve got to prove myself in the NFL,” Linderbaum said in an interview with the Register this week. “I’m sure there’s been plenty of times when people talk about a player and think they’re going to be the next big thing, then they get to the NFL and they don’t play a single snap. I don’t want to be that guy.”