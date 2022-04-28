Here's what the Baltimore Ravens are getting in Iowa football's Tyler Linderbaum

Brian Ferentz has a terrific perspective about the offensive-line position at the University of Iowa over the past two-plus decades. Not only is his father the 24th-year head coach in Iowa City, he played center for the Hawkeyes in the early 2000s, coached the Iowa offensive line for five seasons and has been the team’s offensive coordinator for five more.

He’s seen a lot of top-end offensive linemen come through the program, including former teammate and Outland Trophy winner Robert Gallery (the No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft).

To Brian Ferentz, Tyler Linderbaum practically belongs in his own tier of Hawkeye offensive-line greats. Linderbaum not only possesses dominant physical traits, he brings an intangible to the table that Ferentz could only compare to 2014 Outland Trophy winner Brandon Scherff — an ex-Hawkeye who is currently the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

“What always separated Brandon in my mind was the way he chose to play football. He had all the ability in the world (and) he maximized every ounce of what he had at all times,” Ferentz said recently. “That’s how Tyler Linderbaum plays the game. And that’s why you miss him even more a person, as a teammate, as an example for the rest of the football team.”

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens jumped in with both feet on Linderbaum, making him the No. 25 overall pick of the NFL Draft. Linderbaum becomes the sixth Hawkeye offensive lineman under Kirk Ferentz — and first since Tristan Wirfs in 2020 — to be drafted in the first round.

The positives

Linderbaum (6-foot-2, 302 pounds at his Iowa pro day) started the final 35 games of his Iowa career at center after switching from defensive line following his freshman season. He became known for a tenacious style, in which he often was seen finishing blocks during the echo of the whistle.

According to Pro Football Focus, Linderbaum was the highest-graded center in college football in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He allowed two sacks on 1,201 pass-blocking snaps in his three-year starting career. Yet run-blocking is where Linderbaum particularly thrives, with a strength and athleticism to handle three-technique defensive tackles at the point of attack and still take care of business at the second level.

While Linderbaum was considered far and away the top center prospect in this draft, he said in a recent interview with the Des Moines Register, “I don’t think I’m close to scratching the surface on my potential.”

That should be an exciting prospect for Ravens' fans to think about.

Linderbaum is known as a humble yet determined player. Before the draft, he spoke about an excitement to get to the NFL to learn his new team’s playbook “and putting the offensive line in winning positions. Right now, I’m not too worried if I’m going to be a starter or not, I’m worried about making the team and doing anything I can to help the team win.”

The concerns

OK, we’re heard enough about Linderbaum’s “historically short arms” (31 ⅛ inches) for nearly two months. That was his biggest knock in the pre-draft process, and that became the primary talking point about Lnderbaum at the NFL Combine, considering he didn’t test due to a Lisfranc mid-foot injury suffered in the Citrus Bowl.

Linderbaum seemingly eased the left-foot concerns at Iowa’s pro day, where he blistered times that would’ve beaten all offensive linemen at the Combine in the 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill.

More:Leistikow: Tyler Linderbaum doesn't want to be an NFL Draft bust. Odds are, he won't be

According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Linderbaum's "lack of length and girth can be exposed against long-armed rushers" and "his inconsistent habits in pass protection leave him on the ground too much."

Chad Leistikow’s final thoughts

Back in 2011, the Philadelphia Eagles used their sixth-round pick on undersized center from the Midwest with short arms (32½ inches), a tough-guy mentality and unique athleticism. That player’s name was Jason Kelce, and he has been with the Eagles ever since. Kelce has been named first-team all-pro — aka the best player at his position — in four of his 11 seasons. In March, he signed a one-year, $14 million deal to return to Philadelphia as the highest-paid center in the NFL … at age 34.

Kelce has been a common comp for Linderbaum, and there are no arguments here. Linderbaum’s reputation as a galvanizing locker-room guy will endear him to his drafting franchise. He will put his head down and never get a big head, much like another former Iowa Hawkeye who is on his way to the Hall of Fame in recently retired Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda.

I see Linderbaum following the paths of Yanda and Kelce — becoming a dominant, reliable, fixture (most likely with the Ravens , because they’ll love him) for years to come. And he will annually be one of the NFL’s top players at his position.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 27 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.