The 2022 NFL Draft is over. Here's where undrafted Iowa Hawkeyes are signing

Zack Creglow
Hawk Central
The NFL Draft concluded on Saturday with 2 Iowa players selected. But other Hawkeye standouts are getting their NFL chance as undrafted free agents. 

Signings began shortly after the draft ended. Here's a list of where Iowa's undrafted rookie signings are heading. 

►Tyler Goodson, running back: Signed by Green Bay Packers.  

►Matt Hankins, cornerback: Signed by Atlanta Falcons.  

►Jack Koerner, safety: Signed by New Orleans Saints.  

►Caleb Shudak, kicker: Signed by Tennessee Titans. 

►Zach VanValkenburg, defensive end: Signed by Las Vegas Raiders. 

This list will be updated as signings are announced. Check back later for updates. 

