The 2022 NFL Draft is over. Here's where undrafted Iowa Hawkeyes are signing

The NFL Draft concluded on Saturday with 2 Iowa players selected. But other Hawkeye standouts are getting their NFL chance as undrafted free agents.

Signings began shortly after the draft ended. Here's a list of where Iowa's undrafted rookie signings are heading.

►Tyler Goodson, running back: Signed by Green Bay Packers.

►Matt Hankins, cornerback: Signed by Atlanta Falcons.

►Jack Koerner, safety: Signed by New Orleans Saints.

►Caleb Shudak, kicker: Signed by Tennessee Titans.

►Zach VanValkenburg, defensive end: Signed by Las Vegas Raiders.

This list will be updated as signings are announced. Check back later for updates.