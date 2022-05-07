Iowa football recruiting: Monticello's Preston Ries adds to Hawkeyes' growing 2024 class

The Iowa football program continues to clean up on its in-state recruiting targets in the Class of 2024, adding a fourth member to the fold Saturday morning.

Monticello athlete Preston Ries is the latest Iowa high school sophomore to verbally accept a scholarship from the Hawkeyes. Ries announced his decision Saturday morning on social media.

Ries is listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and is considered a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He also held scholarship offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.

Iowa had previously sewn up verbal commitments from three in-state products:

Interior offensive lineman Cody Fox (6-4, 265), a four-star prospect from East Buchanan High School in Winthrop.

(6-4, 265), a four-star prospect from East Buchanan High School in Winthrop. Linebacker Cam Buffington (6-3, 200), a three-star prospect from Winfield-Mount Union.

(6-3, 200), a three-star prospect from Winfield-Mount Union. And Derek Weisskopf (6-3, 200), a three-star athlete from Williamsburg.

It's clear the Hawkeyes are content to load up on rangy athletes. Ries certainly fits that fold and likely will slot at linebacker under position coach Seth Wallace.

By comparison, Iowa State has yet to secure an in-state prospect in the Class of 2024.

The Hawkeyes' Class of 2023, of course, will be more in the spotlight in the coming months. They have seven commitments in that group thus far, including three from the state of Iowa in Marion athlete Alex Mota, Iowa City High linebacker Ben Kueter and Norwalk defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.

Of course, the biggest in-state Class of 2023 prize remains Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, who is the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and is undecided but has Iowa in his final seven.