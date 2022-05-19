Q&A: 2023 Iowa football recruit Leighton Jones talks Hawkeyes commitment, wrestling, more

After Iowa offered Leighton Jones a football scholarship in March, the 6-3, 270-pound Brownsburg, Indiana, two-sport athlete committed to the Hawkeyes just five days later. There were several reasons for Jones to make that decision, including a comparison to a player who was selected in the first round of the NFL draft last month.

We caught up with Jones on Iowa, his transition to a new position in football, a bittersweet third-place finish in the Indiana High School Athletic Association wrestling state meet and more:

Question: You were recruited as a center by Iowa, but played defensive end and tight end as a junior. What did they see with you as a possible interior offensive lineman?

Answer: “I went to their camp last summer and started beating some of their pretty good O-line prospects as a D-lineman. They said they wanted to put me at center because I reminded them of Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa lineman who was selected No. 25 in first round by Baltimore last month). He switched over from the D-line and we’re pretty much the same size coming in senior year. That’s pretty much where it came from.”

More:Leistikow: Tyler Linderbaum doesn't want to be an NFL Draft bust. Odds are, he won't be

Q: What are the qualities they see in you that makes you a prospect as a center?

A: “I’d say a big part is my background in wrestling. They love wrestlers out there so that was another really big thing. They like my explosion, quickness and really just the ability to get after people was another big thing.”

Q: Is there a big transition for you to move from the defensive line to offensive line?

A: “At the beginning I thought there was going to be, but then I kind of understood my body projection and kind of figured I was a D-lineman in an O-lineman’s body. That’s when I kind of realized that was my fit. As far as a ceiling goes, I have a higher ceiling as an offensive lineman.”

Q: How does wrestling help you with football?

A: “I’ve done both since I was 4. I feel like it’s probably the best combination (of sports) you can get. A lot of people say track, but I feel like for linemen, wrestling helps with your feet and hand fighting and balance. I feel like it’s the best case.”

More:Iowa football recruit Aaron Graves already has a college degree, but he still has big goals

Q: Is there something you get out of one that’s different from the other?

A: “Football is team first, me second. That’s one thing wrestling doesn’t have that football does is the ability to work as a team with 11 as one. Wrestling is really individual. You have the team, but it’s self-driven. It’s all about your mentality. So they are kind of opposites, but they work together.”

Q: You had offers from Purdue and several Mid-American Conference schools and probably more on the way before you committed to Iowa. Was it tough decision to go away from home?

A: “A lot of people would think so because it’s kind of far away. But in order to reach my goals, I felt like it was the perfect place for me. (Iowa’s success producing offensive linemen) was honestly really big. I can trust them to turn me into a great offensive lineman. That made me have no second guesses because their expectations are really high for offensive linemen.”

Q: What are your expectations for yourself and your team this season?

A: “Last season we won sectionals, which was great. We hadn’t won the sectional in a while (since 2009). This year, I think we’re going to do really well. We’ve all played together since like second and third grade, so I feel like we have high expectations to go to state, win state. I feel like we should be a top contender. And in wrestling, same thing. We’re a contender to win state every year, especially last year. I fell short again and got third place. But hopefully we can end it off with two state championships.”

Q: You were third in state (285-pound weight class) for the second consecutive year. That is a great accomplishment, but how disappointed were you not to win state?

A: “As a sophomore, getting third place, I wasn’t satisfied but there was a lot of improvement from freshman to sophomore year. Going into (my junior year), I felt like it was mine to lose. And it just didn’t work out. I didn’t really wrestle my match and it was honestly really disappointing for me and my teammates. We didn’t have the state finals we wanted to as a team or individually.”

Q: Is it bittersweet to have that much success, but not win state?

A: “Sophomore year I was so close. That kid that ended up winning beat me in overtime. Being the better wrestler kind of took a toll on me. I should have beat him. And this year, the kid I lost to this year, I actually beat the first match of the season. I did a bad throw and he ended up on top of me and I just couldn’t come back from there. It was really hard. All of those hours and preparation and miles ran … there’s a lot that goes into that moment and it didn’t work out the way I wanted it to. I honestly had to regather myself and go right into football workouts. I hate to lose. I think that’s another thing my coaches see in me.”

Q: When you got the Iowa offer, did you know right away that was where you wanted to go?

A: “I’d say it was probably 90%. They were the first school that told me I could be a really good college football player. They were my first visit and they told my coach I had potential to go to the (NFL) if I went there. If they believed in me to go to the NFL, I was sold from there.”

Q: Did you visit some other schools?

A: “I visited most of the Big Ten West and some others like Cincinnati, West Virginia, IU and a few of the MAC schools (he’s taking an official visit to Iowa June 24).”

More:Leistikow: Iowa's Gary Barta says 'Hawkeyes are going to be fine' in new college landscape

Q: What are you hoping to do in school?

A: “The business side of things really interests me. Iowa has a really good business school. Maybe even coaching. Coaching interests me because my coaches have pushed me really hard and that has had a huge impact on me. I feel like if I do the same thing for kids my coaches did for me, I’d be really happy. My dad coached me in football and wrestling all the way up to middle school.”

Q: Who are you close with on the Brownsburg staff?

A: “Coach (John) Hart. He believed in me since freshman year. He told me I’d be playing big-time Division I football. I believed him, but I’m not sure how much I believed him. But it all worked out the way he thought.”

Q: What are your hobbies outside of football and wrestling?

A: “I like to spend time with my family (Jones has an older sister, Lily, who is a freshman at Indiana, and a younger sister, Lila, who is a freshman who plays lacrosse for Brownsburg) because I don’t always get to with football and wrestling going on.”

Q: What are biggest things you are working on for this upcoming season?

A: “Probably pass blocking. My run blocking is kind of Iowa’ style. That kind of impacted my decision. Every since they did the comparison to Tyler Linderbaum, I’ve been watching him a lot. The coaches send me his highlights. It’s honestly really cool to watch the impact a center can have. If he’s doing well, the offense does well.”

Q: Are you getting a good idea of what your personnel looks like for this football season?

A: “Our quarterback, Jayden Whitaker, has been our quarterback since eighth grade so we have really good chemistry. Our running back, Caleb Marcus, I’ve blocked for him since second grade. Our receivers are really good and have a lot of potential. It should be a great year.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.