Iowa football 2022 signee Olando Trader is leaving program

A member of Iowa football's 2022 recruiting class announced Wednesday he won't be joining the team as planned in June. Defensive back Olando Trader, a three-star signee from Jackson, Michigan, announced he's re-opening his recruitment via his Twitter account.

Trader held offers from Iowa, Central Michigan, Nebraska and Vanderbilt. He was committed to Central Michigan until he flipped his commitment to Iowa before the early signing period in December. Trader joined Koen Entringer, TJ Hall, Deshaun Lee and Xavier Nwankpa as the five defensive back signees in the class.

Hall and Nwnakpa early enrolled in January and have already made an impression on the coaching staff. Elsewhere, Iowa has 12 scholarship defensive backs on the roster. Iowa's 2022 recruiting class was ranked No. 38 nationally according to 247sports.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.