Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones enters NCAA transfer portal

Hours after incoming freshman defensive back Olando Trader announced he was leaving Iowa's program, a veteran of Iowa's team also left the program.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Register has confirmed. Jones will have one year of eligibility left as he's utilizing his COVID waiver.

Jones joined Iowa in 2019 as a transfer from Buffalo and immediately became an impact player. He made his mark early as a return specialist and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020. This year he began to make his mark at the receiver position.

The Deerfield, Illinois, native recorded 21 catches for 323 yards and tied for a team-best three touchdowns in 2021. He was named Big Ten Conference returner of the year.

Toward the end of the last season, Jones expressed that a big factor in his decision to return to college for his senior season would be gaining more film at receiver to pursue his NFL dream. Now it appears that it will happen at another school.

Jones' departure leaves Iowa with five scholarship receivers on the roster and one incoming freshman, Jacob Bostick.

