Iowa football announces kickoff times for five games, including Iowa State rivalry matchup

The start of the 2022 college football season is exactly 100 days away and on Thursday, Iowa football learned several game time slots they'll play in this fall. The Hawkeyes received kick times and TV designations of the following home games:

►Sept. 3 vs. South Dakota State, 11 am CST on Fox Sports 1

►Sept. 10 vs. Iowa State, 3 pm CST on Big Ten Network

►Sept. 17 vs. Nevada, 6:30 pm CST on Big Ten Network

►Oct. 29 vs. Northwestern, 2/2:30 pm CST (TV TBA)

►Nov. 25 vs. Nebraska, 3 pm CST on Big Ten Network

The remaining home games: Oct. 1 vs Michigan and Nov. 12 vs. Wisconsin are to be determined. Last season Iowa held a 6-1 record at home. Here's a little more information about each of the pre-determined games:

Sept. 3 vs South Dakota State

Iowa will open up their 2022 season against FCS opponent South Dakota State, it'll be the first ever meeting between the two schools. The Jackrabbits are in a lower classification but should not be taken lightly. Over the last two seasons, South Dakota State was the FCS Championship runner-up (2020) and reached the national semifinals in 2021.

South Dakota State holds a 2-9 record all time against FBS schools. Their most recent win came last season against Colorado State, 42-23.

Sept. 10 vs Iowa State

Like their matchup in 2021, Iowa and Iowa State will play in a prime afternoon slot, this time on Big Ten Network. Iowa won last year's contest, a Top 15 matchup, 27-17. The Hawkeyes are at home this year and will look to extend their win streak in the series to seven straight.

Sept. 17 vs Nevada

Iowa football fans won't have to wait long for a night game. They'll welcome Nevada for a game under lights at Kinnick Stadium in week 3. The Wolfpack have put together four consecutive winning seasons in a row.

Oct. 29 vs Northwestern

After nearly a month away from Kinnick by this time, Iowa will welcome Northwestern late in October. It's also Iowa's homecoming game. Last season's 17-12 win by Iowa was notable as it was quarterback Alex Padilla's first significant playing time, passing for 172 yards in that game.

Each team has three wins each in their last six matchups.

Nov. 25 vs Nebraska

Iowa's final home contest of the 2022 season will be against rival Nebraska in the Heroes Game. Last season's 28-21 win by Iowa drew in 1.94 million viewers which was the most-watched football game in Big Ten Network history.

Iowa will be looking to extend their win streak in that series to eight straight.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.