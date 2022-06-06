Iowa football adds in-state prospect David Caulker to 2023 recruiting class

Iowa football's recruiting momentum continued when the Hawkeyes added their 10th commitment of their 2023 recruiting class.

David Caulker, a defensive end from Des Moines North, committed to Iowa via his Twitter account. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.

Caulker's commitment came after he appeared at Iowa's prospect camp on Sunday. After a strong performance and a conversation with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, Caulker received an offer and committed immediately.

Caulker is the third defensive lineman in Iowa's 2023 class and the seventh defensive player overall. Prior to his commitment, Iowa held the No. 14 overall recruiting class in the country according to 247sports.