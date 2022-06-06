Iowa football's Dallas Clark, Robert Gallery named to College Football Hall of Fame ballot

On Monday, two Iowa football legends were listed on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Tight end Dallas Clark and offensive lineman Robert Gallery will be considered among 80 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the ballot.

Clark played for Iowa from 1999-2002, beginning his career as a linebacker before finishing his career at tight end. He won the John Mackey Award for the nation's best tight end in 2002 and also earned unanimous All-American honors. He went on to play for 10 seasons in the NFL, most notably for the Indianapolis Colts where he was an All-Pro, Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion in 2007.

This is Clark's second notable honor in the last week as it was announced on June 1 that he would be enshrined in Iowa's athletic hall of fame this year.

Robert Gallery starred on Iowa's offensive line from 1999-2003. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and in 2003 earned unanimous All-American honors and won the Outland Trophy for the nation's best interior offensive lineman.

Gallery was the No. 2 overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2004 NFL Draft and played for eight seasons in the NFL. He was inducted into Iowa's athletic hall of fame in 2017.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023 with the ceremony in December 2023.

