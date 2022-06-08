Podcast: A busy June in Iowa football recruiting and the top five games of the 2022 season

With regular host Chad Leistikow enjoying a much needed vacation, KXnO's Andrew Downs joins Kennington Smith to talk a variety of topics as a busy summer is underway.

First, Andrew and Kennington discuss Iowa football's 2023 recruiting class. The Hawkeyes got another commitment this week in David Caulker after offering him after a strong camp performance. Why are these camps important? What can fans expect out of them moving forward? Then Andrew and Kennington discuss the importance of official visits during the summer, where Iowa's class ranks nationally and the biggest needs for this class.

In the second segment, inspired by a poll question from a fan on Twitter, Andrew and Kennington detail their top five most intriguing matchups of the 2022 football season. In the final segment, Kennington previews this weekend's NCAA Outdoor Track Championships and names to watch from Iowa's men's and women's teams.

