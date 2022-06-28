Iowa football announces non-conference schedule through 2029, no Cy-Hawk extension yet
On Tuesday, Iowa football announced a slate of non-conference football games that will run through the 2029 season. A home game against Northern Iowa was announced on Monday but Tuesday's release provides more clarity about future opponents for years to come.
The announced games are as followed:
2023 Schedule
- Sept. 2 Western Michigan
- Sept. 9 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
- Sept. 16 Utah State
2024 Schedule
- Aug. 31 Illinois State
- Sept. 7 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 Florida Atlantic
- Sept. 6 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
- Nov. 15 Massachusetts
2026 Schedule
- Sept. 5 Northern Illinois
- Sept. 19 Northern Iowa
2027 Schedule
- Sept. 4 Ball State
2029 Schedule
- Sept. 15 Northern Illinois
More:Iowa football's Nico Ragaini aiming for big 2022 season thanks to new can-do attitude
It's notable that, as of now, there hasn't been an extension to the Iowa-Iowa State Cy-hawk rivalry series. Iowa, a member of the Big Ten, is set to join "The Alliance" with the ACC and Pac-12 in the next few years. Under that agreement, Iowa would play eight traditional conference games plus one against the ACC and one against the Pac-12 for a total of 10 Power Five opponents. That makes scheduling an annual game with Iowa State more difficult, especially considering Iowa athletic director Gary Barta's firm stance that Iowa must play seven homes games a season.
More:Leistikow: In-depth with Iowa football's Kirk Ferentz on his future, his son's offense and his advisory board
There's still strong interest to continue the rivalry and Tuesday's announcement doesn't change anything for now. Iowa's plan has always been to honor existing contracts and that's what they're doing. After that, the future can't be predicted.
Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.