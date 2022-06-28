Iowa football announces non-conference schedule through 2029, no Cy-Hawk extension yet

On Tuesday, Iowa football announced a slate of non-conference football games that will run through the 2029 season. A home game against Northern Iowa was announced on Monday but Tuesday's release provides more clarity about future opponents for years to come.

The announced games are as followed:

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 Western Michigan

Sept. 9 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 16 Utah State

2024 Schedule

Aug. 31 Illinois State

Sept. 7 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

2025 Schedule

Aug. 30 Florida Atlantic

Sept. 6 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Nov. 15 Massachusetts

2026 Schedule

Sept. 5 Northern Illinois

Sept. 19 Northern Iowa

2027 Schedule

Sept. 4 Ball State

2029 Schedule

Sept. 15 Northern Illinois

It's notable that, as of now, there hasn't been an extension to the Iowa-Iowa State Cy-hawk rivalry series. Iowa, a member of the Big Ten, is set to join "The Alliance" with the ACC and Pac-12 in the next few years. Under that agreement, Iowa would play eight traditional conference games plus one against the ACC and one against the Pac-12 for a total of 10 Power Five opponents. That makes scheduling an annual game with Iowa State more difficult, especially considering Iowa athletic director Gary Barta's firm stance that Iowa must play seven homes games a season.

There's still strong interest to continue the rivalry and Tuesday's announcement doesn't change anything for now. Iowa's plan has always been to honor existing contracts and that's what they're doing. After that, the future can't be predicted.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.