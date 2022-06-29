Hawk Central: Major Iowa recruiting news and examining the men's basketball schedule

On this week's Hawk Central radio hour, Andrew Downs subs in for regular host Chad Leistkow and is joined by Kennington Smith for 60 minutes of conversation around Iowa Hawkeyes athletics.

First, the duo is joined by Des Moines Register recruiting reporter Alyssa Hertel. Iowa football just wrapped up a major recruiting weekend, she discusses the latest developments and a potential decision timeline for five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.

Also, Iowa men's basketball secured two major commitments last week, what's the latest on the men's basketball front? Other topics include how NIL is affecting recruiting within the state of Iowa and the effects that summer camps are having on football recruiting.

In the final segments, Andrew and Kennington break down which position groups on Iowa's football team are due for a big season and the most anticipated matchups of Iowa men's basketball's non-conference schedule.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.