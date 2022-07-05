Iowa's football team has gotten healthy this summer. Here's how it's paying dividends

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini saw something he hadn't seen in quite some time in June: several of his teammates at full health and ready to participate in conditioning.

The football team was hit hard by injuries during spring practice. Their final practice session saw an unofficial count of 22 scholarship/rotational walk-on players sitting out.

The Hawkeyes ramped up their summer conditioning in late June with their "skills and drills" workouts, and it appears the team is much healthier.

"Spring ball, a lot of people were banged up and injured," Ragaini said. "But we started skills and drills on (June 22) and then I looked over at the defense and our linebackers are back out there, the defensive backs were out there, everybody was healthy. So it felt good, all the guys going up against each other, making each other better."

Here's a picture of what summer workouts look like: Players go through their normal strength and conditioning regimen that consists of weight training, running, speed, agility, etc. Additionally they're allowed to watch film on their own in the training facility. A rule change in the last few years has allowed programs eight hours per week for on-field activities. Coaches are allowed to go through positional drills with players, but helmets, pads and any 11-on-11 work are prohibited.

While there are restrictions, program veterans like linebacker Jack Campbell called the summer period "vital." It allows older players to clean up their technique and younger players to learn some basics entering fall camp. Not taking advantage of this time can set a player back, a lesson Campbell learned as a younger player and is passing on now as a senior leader.

"If you don't have the right mindset or attitude it's gonna fly by and you're not gonna be able to progress," Campbell said. "The guys right now, we meet every day pretty much except Fridays and I just try to emphasize that (fall camp) is going to come up fast. It's a marathon, not a sprint, but at the same time, you got to just do your best every single day."

Campbell also added that the down time allows more opportunities for bonding outside of the facility.

"This is a time where you can you can really build bonds," Campbell said. "You get done with workouts and meetings times and we have a little bit of free time. You got to get to your position group, the guys on the unit but also guys on the other side of the ball. I feel like right now it's an important time to just build relationships. A team culture is all built on relationships, and that's something that (head coach Kirk Ferentz) has let us know."

Campbell's linebacker position was one of the groups hardest hit by injuries in spring, as well as defensive back, wide receiver and both lines of scrimmage. Mounting injuries affected how much progress the team could make during spring and while it allowed for other players to gain valuable reps, having the full depth return will help speed up development.

Sophomore offensive lineman Mason Richman said this summer has felt like the "real team" is back.

"I think it's huge for us," Richman said. "The summer is the real stretch where you get down to the basics going into training camp and that's where position battles are won. And for some of these young guys, it's really eye-opening for them, I think, the amount of competition they've had certainly this summer with (strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite) and some of the strength assistant coaches out there who've really been pushing."

Assistant defensive lineman coach Jay Niemann noted that many of the spring practice holdouts were precautionary. Nonetheless, it's exciting for coaches and players to get the majority of the players on the same page again. And right now, it appears they'll be full tilt for the start of practice in early August.

"I don't know that we're going to have any long-term injuries of any kind that carried over from spring that are going to affect guys going into the fall, at least at this point," Niemann said. "We look like we're going to be a healthy football team going into August."

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.