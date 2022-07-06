Hawk Central: A conversation with Jay Niemann and making sense of Big Ten expansion

This week's Hawk Central radio hour sees Iowa beat writer Kennington Smith leading off the show and taking through various Hawkeye-related topics alongside Andrew Downs.

First, Kennington is joined by Iowa football assistant defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Jay Niemann. Iowa's picked up a lot of recruiting momentum with six commits in the last month. Niemann touches on a variety of recruiting topics such as what it takes to pull off a successful official visit, Iowa's in-state recruiting success and more. He also had a few words on USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten.

Afterwards, Down joins Kennington Smith for further Iowa football conversations. Last week, they projected which position groups might take a big leap; this week the duo debates which players on offense and defense are due for a breakout season. Finally, a conversation about Big Ten conference expansion and where Iowa sits in the new landscape.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.