Iowa football announces sellouts for Iowa State and Michigan as tickets dwindle for other games

The University of Iowa announced two home sellouts for upcoming Hawkeye football games this fall … even before general-public sales begin Thursday.

The Hawkeyes will have a full house of 69,250 fans at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 10 against Iowa State and Oct. 1 against Michigan. And four of Iowa's other five home games on a schedule with fan-friendly kickoff times are approaching sellout status.

The Cy-Hawk game, back in Kinnick for the first time since 2018 (after the teams didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19) is set for 3 p.m. CT.

The Michigan game — a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Conference championship game — doesn’t have a start time yet. That one could land in Fox's "Big Noon" (11 a.m. CT) slot or at night or somewhere in between.

But it was notable that the Hawkeyes already have two home sellouts, just one shy of matching last year’s three (vs. Penn State, Purdue and Minnesota).

“Credit to our incredible fan support. It’s a great home schedule,” UI deputy director of athletics Matt Henderson told the Register. “The gameday environment in and around the community is one of the best in the nation.

“Definitely strong interest for all of our games.”

Could Iowa football surpass last year's home game attendance?

The university has sold nearly 5,000 new season tickets while selling out its student allotment (8,500) as well as three-game mini-packs and Fight For Iowa mobile passes. Single-game tickets for existing season ticketholders and donors went on sale Monday, which led to Wednesday’s announcement of a sellout. Add all that up, and the number of single-game tickets available was dwindling fast.

Tickets for matchups against South Dakota State (Sept. 3, 11 a.m., FS1), Nevada (Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., BTN), Northwestern (Oct. 29, 2 or 2:30 p.m.), Wisconsin (Nov. 12, TBD) and Nebraska (Nov. 25, 3 p.m., BTN) could be purchased at HawkeyeSports.com starting Thursday.

According to numbers supplied by the UI on Wednesday afternoon, Iowa has around 3,000 tickets left for the Nevada, Northwestern and Nebraska games just 2,500 left for Wisconsin. Those figures indicate that the Hawkeyes (10-4 last season) will easily surpass last year’s average home attendance of 66,777.