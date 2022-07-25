The 2022 Big Ten Media Days are set for Tuesday and Wednesday. Here’s how to watch.

As the 2022 college football season draws closer, teams from the Big Ten Conference will make their way to Indianapolis to look ahead to the upcoming year.

The conference’s 14 teams will be represented at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday to preview the year and discuss other pressing topics.

Among the topics that will likely be discussed at this year’s event is the addition of Southern California and UCLA to the conference. News of the teams’ departure from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten made waves across the college football world with both teams expecting to officially joining the league no later than 2024.

Here's a look at the Big Ten Media Days schedule and how you can watch.

Big Ten Media Days schedule

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren will open the two-day event at Lucas Oil Stadium with remarks starting at 9:15 a.m. CT Tuesday. Day 1 will also feature Nebraska, Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Northwestern, and Michigan.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is slated to kick off Day 2 at 10 a.m. CT. Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State will also be featured on Wednesday.

To see a list of times and players who scheduled to be in attendance, visit this link.

More:Iowa picked second in West in Big Ten football media poll; Jack Campbell receives big honor

How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Media Days

When: Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. CT and Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream: Fox Sports app

Which Iowa football players are speaking at Big Ten Media Days?

Three Hawkeyes will represent Iowa at the Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis: linebacker Jack Campbell, safety Kaevon Merriweather and tight end Sam LaPorta.

Campbell was voted the Big Ten's preseason defensive player of the year. LaPorta was recently named to the preseason John Mackey Award watch list.

More:Iowa football taps Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta & Kaevon Merriweather for Big Ten media days

Read more about Iowa football

Emery Glover is a digital producer with the Plains Digital Optimization Team. You can reach him at eglover@gannett.com.